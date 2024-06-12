Watch: Courtney Lawes' final Northampton dressing room speech

New Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton have posted to social media the post-game speech given by departing skipper Courtney Lawes last Saturday after he led the club to glory at Twickenham.

The Test-level retired England forward is joining Brive in the Pro D2 in France next season and the 35-year-old signed off on his 17 years at Saints with a dressing room address after Northampton clinched their hard-fought 25-21 win over 14-man Bath.

It was the club’s first title win since 2014 and emotions ran high following the final whistle that confirmed their win. The celebrations momentarily quietened in the dressing room, though, so that Lawes could have his final say as Northampton skipper to the squad. Here is the speech that unfolded:

Lawes: I want to redo my leaving speech.

Floor: I’m not leaving.

Lawes: I am f***ing leaving. No listen, the job is done now and I wanted to make sure back then that we understood the job wasn’t done. But boys, this team is the best Saints team I have been a part of. The amount of potential, Not today, today we were *****. But I will go from being a player that loves playing with you boys to a supporter that loves watching you. And I cannot wait to see where you take this team in the next few seasons. If anybody needs anything from me.

Floor: Money!

Lawes: There will be interest. But no, in all seriousness boys, my line is open. It has been my pleasure, my honour to see you boys grow into this team and to be a part of it is something I will never forget. Thank you. Thank you all.