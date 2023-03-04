Watch: Blyde welcomes Colombia to Sevens circuit with first half hat-trick

Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde wasted no time getting to the try line in their opening match of the Canada Sevens tournament.

The Ferns played newcomers Colombia in what was the opening match of Tyla Nathan-Wong’s 50th tournament with the team, making the 28-year-old the second player to reach that milestone with the team after Sarah Hirini.

Having won three straight tournaments, the Black Ferns sit comfortably atop the circuit standings (78 points), 12 points clear of both Australia and the USA (66 points).

The team continued their hot form early on day one of the Vancouver leg, scoring 17 tries in their opening two matches.

Blyde opened the scoring in dramatic fashion within the first 30 seconds of match one and had crossed over twice more by the time the halftime whistle sounded.

The match would finish with a staggering 60-0 scoreline with Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Jazmin Felix-Hotham both grabbing doubles. The Kiwi side backed it up with a 43-7 win over Great Britain in their second match of the day.

The All Black Sevens were also looking to continue some hot form after they claimed their second consecutive tournament win in Los Angeles last week.

The men got off to a flying start, claiming a 52-0 win over eighth-place USA courtesy of a Leroy Carter hat-trick. The All Black Sevens’ defence was operating in perfect unity and forced several turnovers.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Australian Charlotte Caslick played her 250th match for the Wallaroo Sevens. Prior to kickoff against the host nation Canada, Australia coach Tim Walsh delivered an emotional poem he had written for his star player.

“Ten years ago, she came to us at 17.

“She arrived a talent unseen.

“Uncompromising, elegant and ruthless.

“Resilient and determined, she is our empress.

“Now captain, she completed her internship.

“Look out world, next phase is leadership.

“Charlotte, you drive this team to make gains, experience, class and humility after 250 games.”

Caslick capped her milestone match with a try in the winning effort and currently leads the tournament in World Rugby’s “Impact Player” rankings, a culmination of attacking and defensive statistics.