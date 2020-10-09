8:04am, 09 October 2020

Wasps and Bristol have announced their teams for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final in Coventry. Lee Blackett has made two changes to the Wasps starting line-up that beat Exeter Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Launchbury returns from injury to captain the side at lock and Jack Willis returns to the Wasps back row. The backline is unchanged from last Sunday’s victory.

Bristol, meanwhile, have chosen an XV that is an entirely new starting line-up to the side that suffered defeat to Wasps in round 20.

Here’s the debut episode of RugbyPod Offload, the new podcast featuring Dylan Hartley, Jamie Roberts, Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson

Appearing in their first semi-final in 13 years, skipper Steven Luatua returns while Nathan Hughes is also named in the back row.

Andy Uren is selected at scrum-half while Callum Sheedy, fresh from an international call-up with Wales, also comes back into the side.

The hard-hitting AB is one of the prime reasons why Wasps are buzzing ?

https://t.co/6IUlPqszfS — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 6, 2020

George Kloska is listed among the replacements with Will Capon (ankle) and Bryan Byrne (hamstring) unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

WASPS: 15 Matteo Minozzi; 14 Zach Kibirige, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Jimmy Gopperth, 11 Josh Bassett; 10 Jacob Umaga, 9 Dan Robson; 1 Simon McIntyre, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Joe Launchbury (capt), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Jack Willis, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Brad Shields. Reps: 16 Gabriel Oghre, 17 Tom West, 18 Biyi Alo, 19 James Gaskell, 20 Alfie Barbeary, 21 Tom Willis, 22 Ben Vellacott, 23 Michael Le Bourgeois.

BRISTOL: 15. Max Malins; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau, 11. Piers O’Conor; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Andy Uren; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. John Afoa, 4. Joe Joyce, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steve Luatua (capt), 7. Ben Earl, 8. Nathan Hughes. Reps: 16. George Kloska, 17. Yann Thomas, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Dan Thomas, 21. Harry Randall, 22. Sam Bedlow, 23. Alapati Leiua.

"I definitely believe I wouldn't be the player I am if I hadn't been told from a young age I was too small"@harry_thacker talks @BristolBears , Pat Lam, leaving Leicester Tigers & the difference it makes when someone believes in you, with @heagneyl ???https://t.co/xZh0FnE9p1 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 13, 2020