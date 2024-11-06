Wallaby handed rare start at No. 10 as Australia XV name side for Bristol

Newly capped Wallaby Hamish Stewart will be put to the test on Friday evening after being handed a rare start at flyhalf. Coach Rod Seib has chosen Stewart to steer the Australia XV around the park as the team’s chief playmaker in a clash with Bristol Bears in England.

Stewart debuted for Australia’s top side in a tense 20-19 win over Argentina during The Rugby Championship, with coach Joe Schmidt starting him at inside centre. The 26-year-old retained that role for the second Test against Los Pumas in Santa Fe the following weekend.

It’s not like that was a surprise with Hunter Paisami going down injured and Stewart showing immense promise during Super Rugby Pacific with the Western Force. The Queenslander started every appearance for the Force last season in the No. 12 jumper.

While it’s true that Stewart’s first Super Rugby start came with the Queensland Reds at flyhalf on April 28, 2018, against Johannesburg’s Lions, the playmaker has since been selected in the midfield more often than not.

Since moving out west before the 2022 Super Rugby campaign, Stewart has only slotted in at first five-eighth in two of 43 starts for the Force. That’s what makes this selection for Australia XV so surprising, with Rod Seib naming him to partner Issak Fines-Leleiwasa in the halves.

The only other Western Force player in the First XV is Wallaby Darcy Swain, who has been bestowed the honour of captaining the representative side. Swain will pack down in the Australia XV’s second row along with Queensland Reds lock Angus Blyth.

Including Stewart, Fines-Leleiwasa, Swain and Blyth, this side includes nine Wallabies in the matchday 23, and an Olympian as well.

Tom Lambert joins Brumbies duo Lachlan Lonergan and Rhys van Nek up front, with Blyth and Swain set to pack down behind them. Rounding out the forward pack is Tom Hooper at blindside, Rory Scott at openside, and Queensland’s John Bryant at No. 8.

Fines-Leleiwasa and Stewart will look to provide quality ball to Joey Walton and Josh Flook in the midfield. Olympian Corey Toole will start on the left wing with Lachlan Anderson on the right, and the talented Andy Muirhead has been named at fullback.

On the bench, there’s a heavy mix of Western Force and ACT Brumbies representatives including Tom Horton, Harry Hoopert, Ryan Lonergan and Ollie Sapsford.

“The group has had a great week here in Bristol and have prepared well for what’s going to be a great experience at Ashton Gate on Friday night,” coach Seib said in a statement.

“There’s a mix of players, with some having international experience, while others have earned an opportunity in Australian colours for the first time with all of them very much looking forward to the challenge.”

This match won’t be broadcast.

Australia XV to take on Bristol Bears

Tom Lambert (NSW Waratahs) Lachlan Lonergan (ACT Brumbies) Rhys van Nek (ACT Brumbies) Angus Blyth (Queensland Reds) Darcy Swain (c) (Western Force) Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies) Rory Scott (ACT Brumbies) John Bryant (Queensland Reds) Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (Western Force) Hamish Stewart (Western Force) Corey Toole (ACT Brumbies) Joey Walton (NSW Waratahs) Josh Flook (vc) (Queensland Reds) Lachlan Anderson (Queensland Reds) Andy Muirhead (ACT Brumbies)

Replacements

Tom Horton (Western Force) Harry Hoopert (Western Force)

18 Tiaan Tauakipulu (Western Force)

Ryan Smith (Queensland Reds) Luke Reimer (ACT Brumbies) Ryan Lonergan (ACT Brumbies) Ollie Sapsford (ACT Brumbies) Jock Campbell (Queensland Reds)

Australia XV Tour 2024

Australia XV v Bristol Bears, 7:45 pm GMT, Friday, November 8, Ashton Gate, Bristol

Australia XV v England A, 2:00 pm GMT, Sunday November 17, Twickenham Stoop, London