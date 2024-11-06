Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

George Bell named in All Blacks team to face Ireland

George Bell of the All Blacks looks on ahead of The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Accor Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named his team to face Ireland, mainly sticking to the starting line-up who beat England.

With Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett ruled out due to stand down protocols, Asafo Aumua will start at hooker and Damian McKenzie resumes in the No 10 jersey.

The replacements will play from the bench, with Crusaders young rake George Bell named as the reserve hooker and Stephen Perofeta the utility reserve in the 23 jersey.

Aside from the elevation of Aumua and McKenzie into the starting side, the XV remains unchanged.

Tamaiti Williams retains his place at loosehead prop with Ethan de Groot’s absence extending another week after being punished for breaking team protocol last week.

Ruben Love and Harry Plummer were expected to join the squad but neither have been named.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
22
25
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
20%

All Blacks team to face Ireland:

1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Wallace Sititi
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea (vc)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Jordie Barrett (vc)
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Will Jordan

Reserves

16. George Bell
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Cam Roigard
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Stephen Perofeta

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

Comments

44 Comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 days ago

You got this, George. Have a mean one.

N
Nickers 2 days ago

Bookmakers are giving this ABs team a 30% chance of success which seems very generous.

T
Toaster 2 days ago

Nice baiting

J
JWH 2 days ago

Arse.

H
Head high tackle 2 days ago

NZ just has nothing to lose here. Not expected to win and weakened severely with taylor and BB out. Just have a go boys......

S
SammyOG 2 days ago

What does he see in Bell? It's a pity Riccitelli is heading off-shore

N
Nickers 2 days ago

He's very unlucky not to be there. For certain players from certain teams it doesn't matter how well you play.

J
JWH 2 days ago

Riccitelli is an old fart.

B
BH 2 days ago

Even Kurt Eklund and Bradley Slater are miles ahead of Bell. The Christchurch bias is real.

B
Bruiser 2 days ago

RWC 27?


1 WILLIAMS

2 SAMASONI

3 LOMAX

4 VAII

5 BARRETT

6 A BIG UNIT FRIZZELL/FINAU/VAII

7 ARDIE

8 WALLACE

9 ROIGARD

10 MOUANGA

11 CLARKE

12 JORDIE

13 REIKS

14 GAS MERCHANT

15 JORDAN

16 AUMOA

17 TOSI

18 EDG

19 FABIAN HOLLAND OR DARRY

20 DALTZ

21 BEUADIE??

22 RILEY HIGGINS

23 CORTIMA

S
SC 2 days ago

Far too premature to predict a lineup 3 years away.

B
B 2 days ago

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan.is looking for continuity and consistency from his starting forward pack and Bell chosen to impact off the bench.


Damian McKenzie for Beauden was a given with Stephen Perofeta's inclusion, both of them able to create opportunities to the backline attack.


Go the All Black...no "DAP's" just play Smarter not Harder .. onwards and upwards...

B
Bruiser 2 days ago

The game plan was right last week, just need to execute better. This selection was a no brainer

U
Utiku Old Boy 2 days ago

Whats up with DeGroot? Must have really annoyed someone. Would have had Roigard starting. Obviously going for consistency but I think there is no real evidence this is the best line-up. Hope "something" clicks and it is a good contest.

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 days ago

Tamaiti offers more skills wise, Ofa too good last week to leave out. DeGroot will have to take his next chance Big time.

S
SC 2 days ago

DeGroot has always struggled with his fitness levels. He may not be meeting fitness standards since his neck injury.

B
Bruiser 2 days ago

There is very little in it with the front row. The replacements won it for us last week. Why drop one of them to make way for EDG if the guys delivered last week. Sends a message to the team about the culture....EDG let the team down

S
SC 2 days ago

Lots of powerful call carriers in that starting pack and off the bench.


The key to victory is for the All Black backs to not butcher the opportunities when that pack gives them front foot ball through poor ball handling/ passing (J. Barrett & Ioane) or mindless kicking possession away (Ratima & McKenzie).

G
GM 2 days ago

Like your confidence in our pack, SC, but the only area I can see where we have a bit of headroom over their pack would be front row, now that Furlong is out. I reckon the rest of their tight 5 and looses might be chosen ahead of ours in a composite pack, given a neutral observer!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

P
Phill 13 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 13 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 16 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 17 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 30 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 47 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 49 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

I just looked through instagram he did no such thing.

22 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 50 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

Cheer up bruv! It was Irelands first hit out. Not much of a measuring stick for where either teams at.

If they’d played back in July Ireland would have given the All Blacks a bit of a spanking.

Try dealing with the loss with a

bit of humour, you’ll be fine.

22 Go to comments
