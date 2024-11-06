George Bell named in All Blacks team to face Ireland

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named his team to face Ireland, mainly sticking to the starting line-up who beat England.

With Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett ruled out due to stand down protocols, Asafo Aumua will start at hooker and Damian McKenzie resumes in the No 10 jersey.

The replacements will play from the bench, with Crusaders young rake George Bell named as the reserve hooker and Stephen Perofeta the utility reserve in the 23 jersey.

Aside from the elevation of Aumua and McKenzie into the starting side, the XV remains unchanged.

Tamaiti Williams retains his place at loosehead prop with Ethan de Groot’s absence extending another week after being punished for breaking team protocol last week.

Ruben Love and Harry Plummer were expected to join the squad but neither have been named.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 22 25 First try wins 60% Home team wins 20%

All Blacks team to face Ireland:

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea (vc)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Jordie Barrett (vc)

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Will Jordan

Reserves

16. George Bell

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Samipeni Finau

21. Cam Roigard

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Stephen Perofeta