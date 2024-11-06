George Bell named in All Blacks team to face Ireland
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named his team to face Ireland, mainly sticking to the starting line-up who beat England.
With Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett ruled out due to stand down protocols, Asafo Aumua will start at hooker and Damian McKenzie resumes in the No 10 jersey.
The replacements will play from the bench, with Crusaders young rake George Bell named as the reserve hooker and Stephen Perofeta the utility reserve in the 23 jersey.
Aside from the elevation of Aumua and McKenzie into the starting side, the XV remains unchanged.
Tamaiti Williams retains his place at loosehead prop with Ethan de Groot’s absence extending another week after being punished for breaking team protocol last week.
Ruben Love and Harry Plummer were expected to join the squad but neither have been named.
All Blacks team to face Ireland:
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Wallace Sititi
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea (vc)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Jordie Barrett (vc)
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Will Jordan
Reserves
16. George Bell
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Cam Roigard
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Stephen Perofeta
You got this, George. Have a mean one.
Bookmakers are giving this ABs team a 30% chance of success which seems very generous.
Nice baiting
Arse.
NZ just has nothing to lose here. Not expected to win and weakened severely with taylor and BB out. Just have a go boys......
What does he see in Bell? It's a pity Riccitelli is heading off-shore
He's very unlucky not to be there. For certain players from certain teams it doesn't matter how well you play.
Riccitelli is an old fart.
Even Kurt Eklund and Bradley Slater are miles ahead of Bell. The Christchurch bias is real.
RWC 27?
1 WILLIAMS
2 SAMASONI
3 LOMAX
4 VAII
5 BARRETT
6 A BIG UNIT FRIZZELL/FINAU/VAII
7 ARDIE
8 WALLACE
9 ROIGARD
10 MOUANGA
11 CLARKE
12 JORDIE
13 REIKS
14 GAS MERCHANT
15 JORDAN
16 AUMOA
17 TOSI
18 EDG
19 FABIAN HOLLAND OR DARRY
20 DALTZ
21 BEUADIE??
22 RILEY HIGGINS
23 CORTIMA
Far too premature to predict a lineup 3 years away.
All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan.is looking for continuity and consistency from his starting forward pack and Bell chosen to impact off the bench.
Damian McKenzie for Beauden was a given with Stephen Perofeta's inclusion, both of them able to create opportunities to the backline attack.
Go the All Black...no "DAP's" just play Smarter not Harder .. onwards and upwards...
The game plan was right last week, just need to execute better. This selection was a no brainer
Whats up with DeGroot? Must have really annoyed someone. Would have had Roigard starting. Obviously going for consistency but I think there is no real evidence this is the best line-up. Hope "something" clicks and it is a good contest.
Tamaiti offers more skills wise, Ofa too good last week to leave out. DeGroot will have to take his next chance Big time.
DeGroot has always struggled with his fitness levels. He may not be meeting fitness standards since his neck injury.
There is very little in it with the front row. The replacements won it for us last week. Why drop one of them to make way for EDG if the guys delivered last week. Sends a message to the team about the culture....EDG let the team down
Lots of powerful call carriers in that starting pack and off the bench.
The key to victory is for the All Black backs to not butcher the opportunities when that pack gives them front foot ball through poor ball handling/ passing (J. Barrett & Ioane) or mindless kicking possession away (Ratima & McKenzie).
Like your confidence in our pack, SC, but the only area I can see where we have a bit of headroom over their pack would be front row, now that Furlong is out. I reckon the rest of their tight 5 and looses might be chosen ahead of ours in a composite pack, given a neutral observer!