Wales to face Argentina matchday squad boasting 944 caps
Argentina have named a matchday 23 that has 944 caps between them – over 400 more than their opponents – for Sunday’s Quilter Nations Series clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium.
Julian Montoya will lead the Pumas for the 53rd time as he makes his 18th consecutive start in the No.2 jersey. The former Leicester favourite, who has won 114 caps, is one of two centurions in a hugely experienced pack, which also features the most-capped Puma of all time, Pablo Matera at six. Matera has been named as Montoya’s vice-captain on the occasion of his 119th cap.
Loose-head Mayco Vivas was ever-present alongside Montoya in the Pumas front row during this year’s Rugby Championship and gets another start, while Pedro Delgado has been named at tight-head.
Argentina have changed things up in the second row, with Marcos Kremer, who made more tackles than any other player in The Rugby Championship, given a rare start at lock. Normally a flanker, Kremer made the last of his eight appearances in the engine room against New Zealand in August 2024 and is partnered in the second row by Guido Petti.
Juan Martin Gonzalez is on the opposite flank to Matera, while Joaquin Oviedo packs down at No.8, to complete a pack that has 516 caps compared to Wales’ 227.
As a whole, the backlines are similar in experience but the Pumas have two relative rookies controlling matters at half-back in Simon Benitez Cruz and Geronimo Prisciantelli, who have just four Test starts between them.
Centres Santiago Chocobares and Justo Piccardo start together for only the second time, having got their first run out as a midfield combination against South Africa in the final round of The Rugby Championship last month.
Mateo Carreras and Bautista Delguy will provide the threat on the wings and full-back Santi Carreras makes his 50th Test start.
Argentina v Wales:
1. Mayco Vivas
2. Julian Montoya (capt)
3. Pedro Delgado
4. Guido Petti
5. Marcos Kremer
6. Pablo Matera (vice-capt)
7. Juan Martin Gonzalez
8. Joquin Oviedo
9. Simon Benitez Cruz
10. Geronimo Prisciantelli
11. Mateo Carreras
12. Santiago Chocobares
13. Justo Piccardo
14. Bautista Delguy
15. Santiago Carreras
Replacements:
16. Ignacio Ruiz
17. Thomas Gallo
18. Tomas Rapetti
19. Matias Alemanno
20. Saniato Grondonna
21. Agustin Moyano
22. Juan Cruz Mallia (vice-capt)
23. Rodrigo Isgro
Kremer at lock, what a loose forward trio that is. Prisciantelli at 10 is interesting, you’d have thought they’d switch him with Santiago Carreras.
Prisciantelli had a great game last time out vs the Boks at 10. I’d imagine he and Carreras will switch around a bit during the game in attack especially.
Hope it’s a great game. Argentina look very strong. Love their running game and handling.
Agree. The Pumas, yet again this year, bagged a win over the ABs! Beat the Wallabies, and we just beat the Argies in the second game!
The Argies have progressed like no other team i have ever seen!
In a fairer world, Chocobares would be on for World Player of the Year.
¿Cuándo elegirá Argentina la misma combinación 9/10?
Cuando estén todos sin lesiones.
Huge game for both teams 👏🏿 🙌🏿