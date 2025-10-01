Two internationals banned after URC round one red cards

Cardiff centre Ben Thomas and Zebre No.8 Giovanni Licata have both received three week bans following their red cards in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship at the weekend.

Wales centre Thomas was dismissed by referee Filippo Russo after half an hour of play following a bunker review for a dangerous clearout at a ruck, while Italy international Licata suffered the same fate after only 15 minutes of play following a dangerous tackle.

Despite the red cards, Cardiff and Zebre both came away victorious, with Thomas scoring in the Welsh outfit’s win over the Lions and Zebre leaving it late to sneak past Edinburgh.

Following a disciplinary process, it was determined that the offences both met the mid range entry point of a six-week ban, which were then reduced due to the players’ good records, acceptance of acts of foul play and their good conduct, as well as Licata’s remorse and apology.

Their bans can be reduced by a further week should they complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

Assuming the players complete the programme, Thomas will be unavailable for this week’s trip to Munster, followed by a visit from Connacht. Licata will miss the contest with the Lions in Parma this week, followed by their round three fixture with the Ospreys.

Following one round of action, Cardiff currently sit in fifth place in the URC ladder, while Zebre are eighth.

