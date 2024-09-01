USA player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup round two
The USA Eagles produced a 28-15 win over a spirited Canada side in their opening game of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup in Los Angeles.
On a sunny evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, USA got out to a fast start with two tries to right winger Conner Mooneyham.
A maestro performance from flyhalf Luke Carty fuelled the Eagles attack while a second-half defensive effort kept Canada from getting within one score.
Here’s how the USA Eagles rated:
1. Jack Iscaro – 7
The Eagles’ scrum had Canada’s number early, looking dominant on the first few set-pieces. They conceded one but often had Canada’s pack backpedaling. Iscaro had a high work rate in the close channels, getting through 11 tackles.
2. Kapeli Pifeleti – 8.5
A big ball carrier who was worked into the launch plans on second or third phase. Strong in defence with a monster chop in the first half. Showed all his skills, at one point with a long kick after taking the overthrown lineout. Scored a barge over try in the second half. Powerful in every run and tackle.
3. Alex Maughan – 7
The tighthead anchored a pretty successful scrum for USA. The one play he will want back was when defending the lineout tail where they leaked a try to Canada.
4. Jason Damm – 7.5
Safe pair of hands on restarts and at the lineout, the big body was a rock in defence and contested at Canada’s breakdown, producing 18 tackles. Had a key lineout steal in the second half.
6. Paddy Ryan – 7
Produced a holding on penalty that snuffed out one of Canada’s attacking possessions. Was seen floating out on the wing at times looking for opportunities in the wide channels. Banged out 20 tackles, the team high for USA.
7. Cory Daniel – 7.5
Strong ball carrier who made gain line frequently for the Eagles. Was often the primary runner on first phase and carried well. Accidently took Canada’s flyhalf in the air an overthrown lineout conceding a penalty. Off at 60 for solid contribution.
8. Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz – 8
A real threat in the 15 metre channels and had a nice injection on the first try. Used as a third or fourth carry option and produced plenty of gain line. Came up with a clutch turnover five metres out late in the first half defending his own line. Made a massive line break in the second half but the last pass didn’t stick.
10. Luke Carty – 8.5
Bizarrely got timed out of taking his first conversion but otherwise produced a masterclass in attacking play in the first half. The pilot of the Eagles attack started to warm into the game after 15 minutes with a pinpoint crossfield kick to the left wing followed by a long cutout to Mooneyham for his second try on the right. Had the ball on a string a couple of times plugging the corners with his kicks in the first half. Right before half-time came up with a brilliant chip and regather before setting up the fullback for a try.
12. Tommaso Boni – 9
The former Azzurri midfielder showed his class in this game. He was the main carry option of set-piece setting up the midfield crash, producing strong carries each time. Had a nice backhand flick to assist on the first try. Came up with a couple of crucial steals as well.
14. Conner Mooneyham – 8.5
Bulldozed two defenders on his first run in open space. On his next touch he just had the pace down the right touchline to crash over in the corner for the opening try. Had a walk-in for his second after a brilliant long ball from Carty. Just missed a chance for a big play from a Carty cross-field kick in the second. Almost produced a stunning try saver but Canada were too good on that occasion, finishing the long break.
15. Mitch Wilson – 7
Produced a great piece of play in defence with a low catch from a Canada kick, flipping the script and racing away downfield. Had some brave takes under the high ball and showed good burst with ball-in-hand. Scored a classic fullback try backing up on the inside after a chip chase.
Reserves
The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here