USA player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup round two

The USA Eagles produced a 28-15 win over a spirited Canada side in their opening game of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup in Los Angeles.

On a sunny evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, USA got out to a fast start with two tries to right winger Conner Mooneyham.

A maestro performance from flyhalf Luke Carty fuelled the Eagles attack while a second-half defensive effort kept Canada from getting within one score.