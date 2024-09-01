Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

USA player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup round two

By Ben Smith
(Source/World Rugby)

The USA Eagles produced a 28-15 win over a spirited Canada side in their opening game of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup in Los Angeles.

On a sunny evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, USA got out to a fast start with two tries to right winger Conner Mooneyham.

A maestro performance from flyhalf Luke Carty fuelled the Eagles attack while a second-half defensive effort kept Canada from getting within one score.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Here’s how the USA Eagles rated:

1. Jack Iscaro – 7
The Eagles’ scrum had Canada’s number early, looking dominant on the first few set-pieces. They conceded one but often had Canada’s pack backpedaling. Iscaro had a high work rate in the close channels, getting through 11 tackles.

2. Kapeli Pifeleti – 8.5
A big ball carrier who was worked into the launch plans on second or third phase. Strong in defence with a monster chop in the first half. Showed all his skills, at one point with a long kick after taking the overthrown lineout. Scored a barge over try in the second half. Powerful in every run and tackle.

3. Alex Maughan – 7
The tighthead anchored a pretty successful scrum for USA. The one play he will want back was when defending the lineout tail where they leaked a try to Canada.

4. Jason Damm – 7.5
Safe pair of hands on restarts and at the lineout, the big body was a rock in defence and contested at Canada’s breakdown, producing 18 tackles. Had a key lineout steal in the second half.

5. Greg Peterson – 8
Anchored the lineout with six takes, most from the team, and was often the lead pod runner on close carries. A physical force up front leading the Eagles pack.

6. Paddy Ryan – 7
Produced a holding on penalty that snuffed out one of Canada’s attacking possessions. Was seen floating out on the wing at times looking for opportunities in the wide channels. Banged out 20 tackles, the team high for USA.

7. Cory Daniel – 7.5
Strong ball carrier who made gain line frequently for the Eagles. Was often the primary runner on first phase and carried well. Accidently took Canada’s flyhalf in the air an overthrown lineout conceding a penalty. Off at 60 for solid contribution.

8. Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz – 8
A real threat in the 15 metre channels and had a nice injection on the first try. Used as a third or fourth carry option and produced plenty of gain line. Came up with a clutch turnover five metres out late in the first half defending his own line. Made a massive line break in the second half but the last pass didn’t stick.

9. Juan Philip Smith – 7

A crisp passer of the pill, Smith had good service from the base. His box kicks were well placed and were regathered a couple of times by the Eagles. Unfortunately beaten in cover defence on Canada’s well-worked lineout play. Had a wrap play go pear-shaped but scrambled well to prevent Canada capitalising. Off at 72.

10. Luke Carty – 8.5
Bizarrely got timed out of taking his first conversion but otherwise produced a masterclass in attacking play in the first half. The pilot of the Eagles attack started to warm into the game after 15 minutes with a pinpoint crossfield kick to the left wing followed by a long cutout to Mooneyham for his second try on the right. Had the ball on a string a couple of times plugging the corners with his kicks in the first half. Right before half-time came up with a brilliant chip and regather before setting up the fullback for a try.

11. Nate Augspurger – 7
Had a couple of key kick recoveries in the first half. The veteran showed his class on the limited touches he had but had few opportunities come his way. Good on defence shutting down his channel. Had a dropped ball late that nearly ended in disaster but the scramble defence saved the day.

12. Tommaso Boni – 9
The former Azzurri midfielder showed his class in this game. He was the main carry option of set-piece setting up the midfield crash, producing strong carries each time. Had a nice backhand flick to assist on the first try. Came up with a couple of crucial steals as well.

13. Tavite Lopeti – 7

A shifty runner with good footwork, Lopeti played a hand in distributor the ball to the wider channels on a couple of key plays. Burst up the lineout seam on a hard line and beat a few defenders to nearly score a brilliant try. USA scored on the next play.

14. Conner Mooneyham – 8.5
Bulldozed two defenders on his first run in open space. On his next touch he just had the pace down the right touchline to crash over in the corner for the opening try. Had a walk-in for his second after a brilliant long ball from Carty. Just missed a chance for a big play from a Carty cross-field kick in the second. Almost produced a stunning try saver but Canada were too good on that occasion, finishing the long break.

15. Mitch Wilson – 7
Produced a great piece of play in defence with a low catch from a Canada kick, flipping the script and racing away downfield. Had some brave takes under the high ball and showed good burst with ball-in-hand. Scored a classic fullback try backing up on the inside after a chip chase.

USA Eagles beat Canada after first half blitz

A dazzling display by first five-eighth Luke Carty and dogged second half defense earned the USA a 28-15 victory over neighbours Canada in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

Reserves

16. Sean McNulty – 6 – On at 62 for his debut in the last quarter of the game. High work rate with seven tackles in that time frame.
17. Jake Turnbull –  N/A – On at 76. A late sub into the game.

18. Pono Davis – 5 – On at 60. Another debutant for the Eagles. Had four tackles in his cameo.

19. Vili Helu – 5 – On at 60. Produced some strong contact in the tight channels and brought impact.

20. Thomas Tu’avao – 6 – The big ball carrier had some strong carries off the back of the scrum. Produced a clutch tackle forcing a knock-on right on the line with five minutes to go.
21. Ethan McVeigh – N/A – On at 72 for the final eight minutes. Showed a nice pass.

22. Dominic Besag – 6 –  Came on at inside centre and finished with five tackles, one of them absolutely key in stopping Canada score.
23. Chris Mattina – N/A – DNP

USA Eagles beat Canada after first half blitz

‘I always felt welcome in the Canadian system, more so than the American’ Ethan Fryer

USA to remain the peak of North American rugby in battle of 'speed' with Canada

How Nick Easter is juggling Test and club rugby

Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'

The URC conqueror reflects on a four-day title celebration, family, weddings and Franco Smith's exacting standards.

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

