USA Eagles beat Canada after first half blitz

A dazzling display by first five-eighth Luke Carty and dogged second half defense earned the USA a 28-15 victory over neighbours Canada in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carty directly assisted in two tries and was a constant menace for the Eagles who’ve only lost once in the past 15 internationals to Canada.

It was opposite Peter Nelson who opened the scoring with a booming 48 metre penalty after openside Corey Daniels was pinged for leaving his feet at the ruck.

USA Canada All Stats and Data

With a consistent supply of possession Carty soon became the main attraction. He took the ball to the line assertively and kept the defense guessing with his speed and variety.

Second five-eighth Tommaso Boni masterminded the first try, flipping an offload behind his back to winger Conner Mooneyham. Carty was timed out with his conversion but there was no lack of judgment in the orchestration as the hosts’ second try.

In the 15th minute Carty cross-kicked to Nate Augspurger on the perimeter of the left touchline. Augspurger was concealed by the cover defense but recycled quickly leaving Canada exposed. Carty used a 20 meter pass to create a second try for Mooneyham.

Canada is renowned for their lineout strength. Wobbles in that department were essential in Canada’s demise. Still, Canada managed to show how lethal they can be when Nic Benn scored a try running off on the inside shoulder of Andrew Quattrin who came charging around to take a lineout catch from blindside flanker Mason Flesch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two minutes before halftime Cardy applied an indelible mark again when he regathered a chip and pass and set up fullback Mitch Wilison.

Loosehead prop Cali Martinez was yellow carded in the 48th minute for Canada, an infraction Cardy punished further with a penalty goal.

Momentum 0' HT FT USA USA Canada Canada

Canada’s predicament worsened in the 56th minute when hooker Kapeli Pifeleti wriggled over amongst congestion.

Down 28-8, Canada refused to surrender meekly. On the hour mark replacement outside back Cooper Coats scored. Industrious No.8 Lucas Rumball made a trampling run before linking with Ben LeSage who dashed clear with support from Coats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre LeSage was suddenly a danger man and knocked on in a desperate tackle by Eagles reserves Thomas Tu’avao and Dom Besag while stretching for paint.

Besag produced a heroic rearguard again when he chopped down Takoda McMullin within sight of glory.

Ruck Speed 48% 38% 0-3 secs 33% 43% 3-6 secs 14% 13% 6+ secs 76 76 Rucks Won 81

The USA achieved their 25th victory in 66 internationals against Canada and have scored at least a single try in their last 22 games.

There were several solid contributions in both packs. Paddy Ryan (20) and Jason Damm (18) topped the tackle count for the USA. Openside Ethan Fryer made 17 tackles and snatched three turnovers for Canada.

USA faces Japan who beat Canada 55-28 in Kumagaya next Saturday.

USA: 28 (Conner Mooneyham 2, Mitch Wilson, Kapeli Pifeleti tries; Luke Carty 2 pen, con)

Canada: 15 (Nic Benn, Cooper Coats tries; Peter Nelson con pen)

HT:18-8