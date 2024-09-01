Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
LIVE
41'
Wednesday
03:05
Pacific Nations Cup

USA Eagles beat Canada after first half blitz

By Adam Julian
(Source/World Rugby)

A dazzling display by first five-eighth Luke Carty and dogged second half defense earned the USA a 28-15 victory over neighbours Canada in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carty directly assisted in two tries and was a constant menace for the Eagles who’ve only lost once in the past 15 internationals to Canada.

It was opposite Peter Nelson who opened the scoring with a booming 48 metre penalty after openside Corey Daniels was pinged for leaving his feet at the ruck.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
USA
28 - 15
Full-time
Canada
All Stats and Data

With a consistent supply of possession Carty soon became the main attraction. He took the ball to the line assertively and kept the defense guessing with his speed and variety.

Second five-eighth Tommaso Boni masterminded the first try, flipping an offload behind his back to winger Conner Mooneyham. Carty was timed out with his conversion but there was no lack of judgment in the orchestration as the hosts’ second try.

In the 15th minute Carty cross-kicked to Nate Augspurger on the perimeter of the left touchline. Augspurger was concealed by the cover defense but recycled quickly leaving Canada exposed. Carty used a 20 meter pass to create a second try for Mooneyham.

Canada is renowned for their lineout strength. Wobbles in that department were essential in Canada’s demise. Still, Canada managed to show how lethal they can be when Nic Benn scored a try running off on the inside shoulder of Andrew Quattrin who came charging around to take a lineout catch from blindside flanker Mason Flesch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two minutes before halftime Cardy applied an indelible mark again when he regathered a chip and pass and set up fullback Mitch Wilison.

Loosehead prop Cali Martinez was yellow carded in the 48th minute for Canada, an infraction Cardy punished further with a penalty goal.

Momentum

0'
HT
FT
USA
Canada

Canada’s predicament worsened in the 56th minute when hooker Kapeli Pifeleti wriggled over amongst congestion.

Down 28-8, Canada refused to surrender meekly. On the hour mark replacement outside back Cooper Coats scored. Industrious No.8 Lucas Rumball made a trampling run before linking with Ben LeSage who dashed clear with support from Coats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre LeSage was suddenly a danger man and knocked on in a desperate tackle by Eagles reserves Thomas Tu’avao and Dom Besag while stretching for paint.

Besag produced a heroic rearguard again when he chopped down Takoda McMullin within sight of glory.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
48%
38%
3-6 secs
33%
43%
6+ secs
14%
13%
76
Rucks Won
81

The USA achieved their 25th victory in 66 internationals against Canada and have scored at least a single try in their last 22 games.

There were several solid contributions in both packs. Paddy Ryan (20) and Jason Damm (18) topped the tackle count for the USA. Openside Ethan Fryer made 17 tackles and snatched three turnovers for Canada.

USA faces Japan who beat Canada 55-28 in Kumagaya next Saturday.

USA: 28 (Conner Mooneyham 2, Mitch Wilson, Kapeli Pifeleti tries; Luke Carty 2 pen, con)
Canada: 15 (Nic Benn, Cooper Coats tries; Peter Nelson con pen)
HT:18-8

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

3

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

SA Rugby issue 'urgent' warning to Springbok fans

6

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

7

All Black Codie Taylor reacts to ‘warrior’ Eben Etzebeth’s dramatic return

8

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'

The URC conqueror reflects on a four-day title celebration, family, weddings and Franco Smith's exacting standards.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AT 21 minutes ago
Jimmy Gopperth shows he has still got it at the age of 41

Awesome professional! Now enjoying a great life style location with top rugby. Shrewd.

2 Go to comments
T
Terence T 30 minutes ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Improve your argument, or go back to school. #lowclass

8 Go to comments
C
CT 44 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

That's subjective you might feel that way, good for you

179 Go to comments
B
BB 48 minutes ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

All the talk about Bongi dropped ball but just seen the Kane on Kolisi incident again...Wow, he was lucky not to get another red!

3 Go to comments
S
SB 49 minutes ago
Ellis Park ecstasy: Springboks blitz All Blacks late in comeback victory

His knees didn't touch the ground at any point to constitute a tackle before the rip. No complaints from NZ, they knew that was a perfectly legal rip.

144 Go to comments
R
Rocco 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

The only reason posters refer to Ireland choking, is because you take the bait Every. Damn. Time.


Trolling you is the easiest (and most boring) pastime on this forum.

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

Ou tannie met n nat broek.

8 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Pray,do tell how many times Ireland has won the RWC??

22 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

Josh Kronfeld did a nice description of what it's like playing the Springboks at Ellis Park a few years ago. Check it out on YT.

3 Go to comments
M
MB 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

I love the haka, and I love it when the opposing team responds in some way. It is a perfect match for the aggressive nature of rugby. The crowd, the DJ, the plane responses - not so much.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He must have hated those three single point wins then 😂

67 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Explain exactly how Ireland "choked" at the 2023 world cup with regard to our performances including the QF when we were eliminated. FRance choked too right? But Argentina and England played brilliantly to make a semi? That how you see it?

If you don't have a genuine answer and continue with this 'choking' BS, ill block you.


Ofcourse you don't want to talk about outside of the RWC. Because none of that counts right? All those other test matches and tournaments count for zero...how convenient.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Seriously? The greatest rivalry in rugby? Ireland V France was a waaaaay higher standard past year in 6N.

179 Go to comments
T
Terence T 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

#Saru and the Sport Minister need to start a drive to #educate these, low class, so-called fans.


The disrespect, arrogance and entitlement is simply next level.


What they don't realize, is that they don't have any regard for values and traditions, for visiting teams and travelling supporters.


They are an embarrassment, to themselves, and SA, but somehow, they don't know it.


Educational campaigns will probably not be that effective, because #education is not for everyone.

I've seen a pic of a disrespectful and hateful poster in the hands of a 7/8 year old, white child.


Where does he learn that?

Who is teaching him to hate other sporting codes, and ultimately people of colour?


These people, are simply out to disrespect and abuse visiting teams and their supporters.

Spoiling the experience of opposing supporters are all they're interested in.


To the NZ rugby squad and visiting supporters, the majority of South Africans are good and decent people.


We don't deserve the #haka !!


Consider dropping the #haka when playing here.

8 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Shame man a bit cruel, they just got clapped by the Boke and you are taunting them with brandy that they can't get in NZ.

7 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Cobus has not impressed...neither has Ben Jason Dixon. Not sure what's going on here. But next man up if they can't sort the issues

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Doubt even that would have helped his ‘medicine’ go down…😂

7 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka

May be its time for all blacks to do haka at home only

8 Go to comments
J
Jv 2 hours ago
Springboks hit by double injury blow in victory over All Blacks

I agree that Bongi's try should not have been awarded but there were lots of things missed by Ref & the whole officiating team including the TMO. Not least when Sam Cane with high hit on Kolisi to fracture his cheekbone. Should have been another red card for him.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
How Springboks controlled 'everything' late in comeback win over All Blacks

Eben Etzebeth is a lock, not a loose forward.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Straight out lie': New Zealand commentator blasts Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus Kiwi commentator tees off at Rassie Erasmus
Search