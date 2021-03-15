10:52am, 15 March 2021

Former All Blacks looseforward Craig Newby has been confirmed as Ulster Rugby’s new skills coach ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Newby is set to join Ulster as skills coach on a one year deal, switching from his current role as Director of Rugby at St John’s School in Leatherhead. Current skills coach, Dan Soper, will take up the role of assistant coach from next season.

A back-rower in his playing days back in New Zealand – which included a stint captaining the Highlanders and representing his home country as an All Black – Newby made the move to England in 2008 when he signed for Leicester Tigers, and was part of the side that won the Premiership Final during his first season at the club.

Since making the move into coaching, the 41-year-old has gone on to hold a number of positions within the English National Leagues, and was with the NEC Japan Top League as Forwards and Defence Coach for a season. Newby also currently holds the role of England U20 Women’s Forwards Coach and has been involved in the coaching set-up for both the Wasps U18s and Harlequins U16s.

“I look forward to welcoming Craig, and to working alongside him as he makes the role his own and plays his part in our ambitions going forward as a squad,” said Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland.

Commenting on his new role, Craig Newby, added: “The positive environment at Ulster, together with how the club is run – both on and off the field – are what I am looking forward to being a part of when I join later this year. By bringing my personality and skillset as a coach to the role, I hope to build on the great work already underway.”

Last month the province confirmed that forwards coach, Roddy Grant, will continue to call Belfast home after signing a new deal which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until at least June 2023.

