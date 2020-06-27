2:27am, 27 June 2020

The Chiefs will bid farewell to versatile forward Tyler Ardron at the end of June.

The twenty-nine-year-old Canadian forward has signed a two-year deal with French club Castres Olympique. Ardron has been a significant contributor to the Chiefs squad since his debut in 2018. The versatile forward has been a consistent performer and an asset for the squad with his ability to play lock, flanker and number eight.

Ardron is grateful for the opportunities the Chiefs Rugby Club and Bay of Plenty Rugby Union provided him.

“I’ve loved my time here in New Zealand with the Gallagher Chiefs and Bay of Plenty Steamers. The supporters and fans of the Chiefs and Chiefs region are incredible. I have really enjoyed the opportunity to explore New Zealand and meet a number of great people along the way.”

“I am exceptionally thankful to the Chiefs coaching staff, especially Barnsey (Neil Barnes) for taking the chance on me and bringing me over. I am also grateful to the team in the Bay of Plenty. Clayton and the team over the hill have been fantastic as well and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with both teams.”

While Ardron was expected to play a full season with the Chiefs, the coronavirus pandemic has scuppered those plans. Ardron will conclude his time with the Chiefs on Tuesday 30 June.

Ardron has 30 appearances to his name in the Chiefs jersey but has been kept out of the squad in recent weeks due to a niggly hamstring string.

At the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Ardron captained the Canada side which competed in a pool alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia.

The talented utility forward has previously played for Ospreys in Wales.

– with Chiefs Rugby

