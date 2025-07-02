Two-try Tommy Freeman offers explanation as to why Lions clicked

Tommy Freeman admits that he was happy to mark up his first two tries in a Lions shirt in the 52-12 win over Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side, who scored eight tries against the Western Force at the weekend, followed it up with another eight against the Reds, with Freeman picking up where he left off for Northampton Saints and England.

Back in March, Freeman became the first England men’s player to score a try in all five games in a single Six Nations campaign.

Andrew Porter, Duhan van der Merwe, Maro Itoje, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Garry Ringrose were also on the scoresheet as the Lions’ attacking game displayed more evidence that it’s clicking into place.

Freeman believes that the Lions are now reaping the rewards of all the hard work they have been putting in since they started preparing for the tour in Portugal.

“It’s always nice to get over that whitewash. We had that week in Portugal where we got to know each other pretty well and tried different combinations,” said Freeman.

“And you are seeing week in and week out the different combinations that have been going on. Of course, it’s something that you have got to do and get on with.

Player Carries 1 Seru Uru 18 2 Jack Conan 13 3 John Bryant 12

“But it’s been really fun learning different things off different players and picking up different cues off them. For a winger, it’s what my game is. I go looking for the ball and try and pop up in different places where I can, trying to catch the defence off guard, so it’s nothing new to be honest.

Freeman admits that it’s key not to overcomplicate things when you are trying to learn so much in such a short space of time.

“It is the space of time of learning more than anything. We have got all of these plays, but at the end of the day, rugby is pretty similar in every country and is pretty similar in ways of playing.

“It’s just having different calls for it. And knowing the calls here. So that was the main thing for me. Just knowing the calls and going from there. It’s just a case of playing for the space, and the rest takes care of itself.

“You don’t want to be overcomplicating things. If there’s a three-on-one on the edge, you don’t do anything fancy to get it there. It’s all about getting the ball to space,” he added.