Twin threats back as Bath change 10 for Edinburgh

England winger Joe Cokanasiga returns from injury as Johann van Graan makes 10 changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Edinburgh.

Coknasiga hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in the Round of 16 victory over Pau at the start of last month and has missed the last three games – the quarter-final win against Gloucester and the wins against Exeter and Newcastle in the Premiership.

The 27-year-old is in a back three also bolstered by the return of Will Muir from concussion on the other wing and Tom de Glanville at full-back.

Selecting his strongest possible back line, with maybe the exception of rising star Ciaran Donoghue, who sits on the bench, van Graan has stuck with the midfield combination of Will Butt and Cam Redpath.

Meanwhile, Ben Spencer is back to lead the team at scrum-half and Finn Russell starts after playing a cameo off the bench against Newcastle last weekend.

The five additional changes can be found in the pack, which is also stacked with quality and experience, as Bath go all out to secure their place in the Challenge Cup final.

The front row sees props Beno Obano and Thomas du Toit lining up either side of hooker Tom Dunn, while the lock combination of Quinn Roux and Charlie Ewels remains intact from last week.

Two breakdown specialists in Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill line up on the blindside and openside, and Miles Reid anchors the scrum at No.8, the position he played against Pau.

BATH v Edinburgh: 15. Tom de Glanville; 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Cameron Redpath, 12 Will Butt, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9 Ben Spencer ©; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Miles Reid. Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Ted Hill, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Ciaran Donoghue, 23 Alfie Barbeary