6:50am, 28 August 2020

Toulouse have cancelled their Friday night friendly against Montpellier after one of their players tested positive for coronavirus just a week before the start of the new 2020/21 Top 14 season.

A statement from the club read: “Following the daily tests carried out as part of the Covid-19 health protocol, set up by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, the result of one of the members of the professional workforce was positive and forced the club to put him in isolation.

“His last samples taken this morning confirmed the positive result. The affected person was not suffering from any symptoms and was immediately placed in a fortnight as a precaution. Out of respect for medical confidentiality, his identity will not be revealed.

“For the sake of precaution, to guarantee the complete safety of all players, staff, organisers and spectators, the friendly match between Toulouse and Montpellier is cancelled.

“We hope that this measure, taken by mutual agreement with the managers of Montpellier and going beyond the LNR health protocol, will preserve the two teams in view of the resumption of the Top 14 next week.

“Your health, that of the players and of the entire Toulouse is essential and the club is bringing together all the means in its possession to preserve it.” Montpellier tweeted a response to Toulouse, wishing them good luck and adding they will see them soon in the Top 14.

The cancellation caused by the coronavirus test means that Toulouse have only played two of their schedule three friendlies ahead of the new league campaign which quickly breaks off for the rescheduled Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final versus Ulster on September 20.

Toulouse, who beat Beziers 43-21 and La Rochelle 38-0 in their warm-ups, start their Top 14 campaign at Clermont on September 6.

