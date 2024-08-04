TJ Perenara reveals contract bump that saw Japan deal beat NZR

Veteran All Blacks scrumhalf TJ Perenara has gone into further detail about his imminent move to Japan Rugby League One.

It was confirmed this week that the 81 Test All Black has signed a three-year deal with Tokyo Black Rams, a deal that will see him effectively end his long career with the Hurricanes.

Perenara has revealed that the longer contract on the table in Japan was crucial in the decision, as it affords him and his family increased financial security.

“The big reason for us was security as a family,” Perenara told the official All Blacks website. “The opportunity to sign a three-year deal in Japan arose and we didn’t have three years here in New Zealand.”

The 32-year-old started the Test season as a backup behind Cam Roigard , with rookies Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham also now in hot pursuit of the number nine jersey. However, Perenara denies that competition for a Test spot was a factor in his decision to up sticks to the land of the rising sun.

“I was confident in my ability to push other halfbacks in the country to be the best halfback we’ve got. But we do have a lot of depth.”

The move was discussed at length with new All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.

“We went back and forth a bit, and he was supportive of my decision to stay or go. Having that support from him was encouraging and allowed us to make our decision based on what was going to be good for us as a family and my career.”

He also has an eye on coaching after he’s hung up his boots.

“It is the easy answer because it’s in my mind [coaching]. It’s the easiest way I can work with young players and, hopefully, help them throughout their careers so they can have the experiences I had with rugby.

“It’s something I would like to do but not for a few years yet.”

