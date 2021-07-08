Three changes for Wales team to face 'perfect opponents' Argentina

6:35am, 08 July 2021

Fresh from a summer series-opening win over Canada, Wayne Pivac has made three changes to his Wales team to face Argentina this Saturday.

Full-back Hallam Amos, wing Owen Lane and scrum-half Kieran Hardy will all feature as switches following Wales’ 68-12 victory over Canada last weekend.

Amos replaces Leigh Halfpenny, who is sidelined due to a knee injury, while Lane is in for Tom Rogers and Hardy takes over from Tomos Williams.

“Argentina provide the perfect opponents for us this weekend and are the exact test we want for this group of players,” said Pivac. “We will be tested up front and the physicality will be at a level that some of these players have not experienced before but that will answer a lot of questions for us as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023.

“It’s great to play in Cardiff once again and we want to play an exciting brand of rugby, which will have supporters up off their feet. It promises to be a great occasion.”

There is one further change among the replacements with Jarrod Evans recovering from the ankle injury that ruled him out from facing Canada.

WALES TEAM TO FACE ARGENTINA ON SATURDAY, JULY 10 (13.00)

1 Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (40 caps)

2 Elliot Dee (Dragons) (38 caps)

3 Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby) (29 caps)

4 Ben Carter (Dragons) (1 cap)

5 Will Rowlands (Dragons) (8 caps)

6 Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (46 caps)

7 James Botham (Cardiff Rugby) (7 caps)

8 Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (30 caps)

9 Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) (5 caps)

10 Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears) (10 caps)

11 Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby) (2 caps)

12 Jonathan Davies (CAPT) (Scarlets) (89 caps)

13 Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby) (5 caps)

14 Jonah Holmes (Dragons) (6 caps)

15 Hallam Amos (Cardiff Rugby) (23 caps)

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (18 caps)

17 Gareth Thomas (Ospreys) (1 cap)

18 Leon Brown (Dragons) (18 caps)

19 Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby) (11 caps)

20 Taine Basham (Dragons) (1 cap)

21 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby) (23 caps)

22 Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Rugby) (6 caps)

23 Nick Tompkins (Saracens) (11 caps)

– additional reporting Press Association