Three changes for Leinster, four for Munster for sold-out URC derby

Leinster have made three changes and Munster four to their respective XVs for this Saturday’s sold-out BKT United Rugby Championship clash in Dublin. It was last May versus Northampton when Leinster returned to the 82,300 capacity Croke Park for the first time since a 2009 European Cup semi-final win over Munster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, 15 years later, they will again go head-to-head against their Irish rivals with the last remaining tickets for the league fixture sold on Thursday. Leo Cullen’s unbeaten URC table-toppers defeated Benetton 35-5 last weekend in Italy and they have altered their line-up with two changes in the pack and one in the backs.

James Ryan has been named in place of Joe McCarthy to partner ex-Munster lock RG Snyman in the second row. Lee Barron is picked at hooker due to the unavailability of Ronan Kelleher, with Gus McCarthy is on the bench following his recent exploits in South Africa with Emerging Ireland. Meanwhile, Liam Turner will line out on the wing with Jimmy O’Brien absent.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Beaten on their recent trip to Italy, a shock 33-42 defeat at Parma, Munster bounced back with a 23-0 home win over Ospreys and they have now confirmed two changes to their forwards and two in the backline.

With tighthead Oli Jager and back row Peter O’Mahony both injured last weekend in Cork, Stephen Archer and Gavin Coombes will start up front. Meanwhile, the fit-again Alex Nankivell is back in midfield for Bryan Fitzgerald, with Sean O’Brien on the wing for the benched Shay McCarthy after his Emerging Ireland trip.

Leinster Munster All Stats and Data

LEINSTER: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Liam Turner, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Jamie Osborne, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ciaran Frawley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Lee Barron, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. RG Snyman, 5. James Ryan, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (capt). Reps: 16. Gus McCarthy, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Harry Byrne.

MUNSTER: 15. Mike Haley; 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Alex Nankivell, 11. Sean O’Brien; 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes. Reps: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. Kieran Ryan, 18. John Ryan, 19. Tom Ahern, 20. Ruadhan Quinn, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Tony Butler, 23. Shay McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Alex McHenry: 'It was shocking, lives turned upside down' Harry Viljoen’s squad were brutally told that the business had gone into liquidation, that they no longer had jobs and that the club would not defend its title in the 2023/24 Championship… all this just 12 days after they visited Bath and stylishly put a half-dozen tries on their PRC hosts. Read Now