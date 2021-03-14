11:08am, 14 March 2021

Stadium public announcement (PA) systems are a bugbear for many fans, but Murrayfield took the biscuit in the lead up to Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations match with Ireland, blasting music and announcements out to an empty stadium.

The BBC punditry team of Gabby Logan, John Barclay, Martin Johnston were drowned out in the lead-up to the game drawing fire from angry fans online. At times Logan and co were forced to shout across to each other, such was the din reverberating around the empty stadium.

Uninhabited stadiums are the norm during the pandemic of course, but many unions have insisted on running their PA systems regardless, perplexing fans sitting at home.

Can someone turn the music down that is playing in the background at Murrayfield PLEASE — Archie (@Archie803) March 14, 2021

“What is it with the PA controller at Murrayfield? Even with a virtually empty stadium they seem determined to deafen,” wrote Brian Moore.

What is it with the PA controller at Murrayfield? Even with a virtually empty stadium they seem determined to deafen. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 14, 2021

Can someone turn the awful #Murrayfield piped music DOWN, please? Why on earth are you playing it? Who's it for? The journalists? Doctors? Officials? It certainly ain't helping the TV coverage. — Taff Jones ? (@TheTaffJones) March 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/NMaggs/status/1371108858379264003

They need to drown out the constant howling gales that blow across Murrayfield from January to , er, December. — Peter Morris (@petermorris1878) March 14, 2021

Fire starter by The Pridugy is being played Ona loop at deafening volume at Murrayfield as Scotland and Ireland go through their pre-match drills. Surreal. — Richard Bath (@richardbath) March 14, 2021

What on earth is the racket on the Murrayfield PA — Emerald Isle Trader (@Cryptodar1) March 14, 2021

@bbcsport @sixnations can you sort out the pundits volume please? all you can hear is the music being played around an empty murrayfield. — Daniel Chew (@DanielChew2) March 14, 2021

Cynics might claim it was a bid to distract away teams running their pre-match drills, but that would have an equally detrimental effect on the home side.