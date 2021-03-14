Stadium public announcement (PA) systems are a bugbear for many fans, but Murrayfield took the biscuit in the lead up to Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations match with Ireland, blasting music and announcements out to an empty stadium.

The BBC punditry team of Gabby Logan, John Barclay, Martin Johnston were drowned out in the lead-up to the game drawing fire from angry fans online. At times Logan and co were forced to shout across to each other, such was the din reverberating around the empty stadium.

Uninhabited stadiums are the norm during the pandemic of course, but many unions have insisted on running their PA systems regardless, perplexing fans sitting at home.

“What is it with the PA controller at Murrayfield? Even with a virtually empty stadium they seem determined to deafen,” wrote Brian Moore.

Cynics might claim it was a bid to distract away teams running their pre-match drills, but that would have an equally detrimental effect on the home side.

