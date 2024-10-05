Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
24'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
Gallagher Premiership

The 'spot on' reason why Bristol retain full faith in Max Malins

By Liam Heagney
Bristol full-back Max Malins (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick wasn’t interested in inviting Max Malins to Monday’s three-day England camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, but Bristol can’t get enough of the 27-year-old who has started the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stationed at full-back, he is already four tries up just two games into the campaign and on the hunt for more when the Bears visit Bath on Saturday.

It is Malins’ second spell at the club and the curiosity is that while his first spell fuelled his Test-level introduction in 2020/21 and catapulted him towards a healthy haul of caps, his Ashton Gate return from Saracens following the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has seen him tumble down the international pecking order under Borthwick.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The last of his 22 caps was won in September last year, Malins starting on the wing versus Chile in Lille. There was some training in the early weeks ahead of last summer’s tour but he was frozen out when the squad was officially picked for Japan and New Zealand and he again finds himself surplus with preparations set to begin for the Autumn Nations Series.

That snub won’t stop the praise he is currently receiving at Bristol, though. “Everyone always talks about Max and it is certainly true in his last couple of games, he is always trying to get better,” enthused director of rugby Pat Lam.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Bath
10:05
Today
Bristol
All Stats and Data

“He reads the games so well. All the superlatives, the reasons other people talk about Max, he is certainly spot on there. We love having him, he loves playing at full-back, he slips into first receiver a lot, works really well with AJ MacGinty, so certainly we are going to need him and all our big players to step up this week if we are going to be successful down there.

“Like all of them, everyone continues to work on their skills. The confidence when you are an international player, you have been around a long time and you know the game. That is most important. But you are constantly tapping up on your skills and all the bits and pieces you need, whether that is high ball, carrying into contact, tackling to be the best and making sure they know that if they stop doing any of that stuff they will regress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the need arises in-game at The Rec or elsewhere in the coming weeks, Lam would even have no hesitation slotting Malins in at out-half. “He is the next cab off the rank. When AJ was away with America in pre-season he ran lots at 10.

“Young Sam Worsley had picked up a niggle, so Max stepped into there and pretty much every week he is either playing at full-back or if AJ is having a rest, he will jump into first receiver which helps his game. He enjoys that and is alternating between both.

“The Harlequins games last year when we lost Callum Sheedy after 20 minutes or earlier than that, he ran the show because the way our game is, the 10 gets fed a lot of information. It’s all simple so if people are in the right shapes it makes it a lot easier for the 10 and if you have someone that is dangerous like Max and AJ, it certainly helps them.”

Also of assistance in the early weeks of the new league season has been the so-called Dupont law which has opened up additional space for rangy runners such as Malins to exploit. “With most teams, you just know you have a bit more space and are always conscious where someone is kicking the ball from,” suggested Lam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen it. I thought Leicester took advantage of it last week and other teams have. The guys in the backfield know that people up there in the front can’t just stand up there which is a brilliant change. It was crazy some of the situations that happened in games, so fair play to World Rugby and the people behind bringing in these laws.

“Most of them are on trial in the Rugby Championship and down under. I think we have just got three up here but hopefully all of them come in because it is all about speeding the game up and making the game more entertaining for the viewers which is class.”

Related

Bristol explain latest Siva Naulago lay-off, likely Grondona debut

The 33-year-old Fijian started the new Gallagher Premiership season looking dangerous, scoring against both Newcastle and Gloucester.

Read Now

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

2

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

3

Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

4

Michael Cheika ban: RFU publish 12-page disciplinary hearing verdict

5

Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger

6

Schoeman and DvdM look to Hollywood as they plan for life after rugby

7

Borthwick names 36-man squad for next week's England training camp

8

The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mJ 2 minutes ago
The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

Gordon shouldn’t be first choice 9. Just like the Tahs, playing off him means slow service and no gainline dominance and no variation. A 9 is more than a pass and a box kick and that’s all he’s got. He doesn’t control the tempo, he slows the play and forwards don’t get on a roll, he’s slow to distribute from the ruck, he never gets out from behind the ruck and his passes are telegraphed. Playing off 9 and especially Gordon we will never get better, he awful and just like the Tahs service the forwards will keep getting hammered.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 10 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

7 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 11 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger
Search