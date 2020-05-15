11:21am, 15 May 2020

Dillyn Leyds has expressed disappointment that he will not have a final chance to play for the Stormers before he leaves for France. Stormers coach John Dobson revealed this week that the 27-year-old had played his final match for the club before a move to La Rochelle in the Top 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

In such peculiar times during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ten-cap Springbok finds himself in a position that many others are in – he has already played his final game before a move.

Leyds took to Instagram to explain his dismay at how events turned out, saying: “This was definitely not how I wanted things to end and right now I would give anything for just one more 80 with the boys, but nevertheless my time has come to say goodbye.”

RugbyPass take a trek through South African rugby in the company of Jim Hamilton’s Rugby Explorer series

The South African also thanked his team-mates, the management and the fans for his seven years with the Stormers and Western Province, describing it as “an absolute dream come true”. He accompanied the message with photos of his career in Cape Town.

After making his debut for Western Province in 2013, Leyds enjoyed a brief stint in Australia with Super Rugby’s Western Force in 2014 before returning to South Africa and making his first appearance for the Stormers a year later.

He made his debut for the Springboks in 2017, earning nine of his ten caps that year. He returned to the Test set-up in August 2019 but did not make Rassie Erasmus’ World Cup squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is still no clarity as to when the Super Rugby season will resume or what will happen to this year’s Currie Cup, but France have already ended their 2019/20 Top 14 season with the aim of starting again in September with a new campaign which Leyds will be a part of.

Although these are circumstances that cannot be helped, it is still unfortunate that players find themselves leaving their clubs in a muted fashion.

It would have been remiss of the Stormers back to ignore his wonder pass in 2017 against the Chiefs which earned its place in rugby folklore. He finished by saying, “Hopefully I’ve also left you guys with some good memories and not just one lucky pass.”