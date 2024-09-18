The personal reason why Toby Booth would back British/Irish league

Outgoing Ospreys boss Toby Booth has explained the reason why he would support a British and Irish league. Speculation emerged last week that the Gallagher Premiership was interested in joining up with the 10 Irish, Scottish and Welsh clubs who play in the United Rugby Championship.

These rumoured negotiations were quickly dismissed as false but Booth, who is set to exit his regional job in Wales at the end of the 2024/25 season, has outlined why he would back the English clubs joining up with their Celtic cousins in an amalgamated league.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Rugby Pod, Booth said: “From my own personal point of view, I’m not going to say the URC us better or worse. If you think what the pinnacle of rugby is – the pinnacle of rugby is British Lions playing against southern hemisphere.

“That is how I was brought up and that’s how I see it. Look at the commercial validity of that and how it’s iconic, and I just wonder if British and Irish league is the bit that leads into that. That’s my own personal point of view.

“Obviously there is the Italians and growth of the global game and the Americas and all those things, but that is part of it. If you think of it, South Africa have got the best of both worlds.

“They play rugby in the northern hemisphere from a club point of view and then they play Championship down south, so they get preparations perfect. Does that co-exist with two World Cups back to back? No, that’s for other people to decide but it certainly wouldn’t hurt you.”

Having previously worked at London Irish and Bath, Booth also highlighted to show co-hosts Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode what he felt was the major difference he has found between the Premiership and URC. “There is definitely good and bad in both for sure having been both sides of the water.

“The breakdown is an absolute shambles in the URC, it’s an absolute free for all. As you know when you played European stuff yourself against effectively what were Celtic League teams then, there was always a massive competition in that and that’s no different (now).

“The breakdown is so important outside the Prem because the Premiership, the way it’s refereed, it can be a bit sterile around that so you know who is going to keep it and people are more worried about numbers in breakdowns than they are about competition.

“My overriding thoughts straightaway is there is definitely different levels of understanding and professionalism for sure. I can only talk about my experience and that’s why we have managed to get quite a lot of traction because you don’t know what you don’t know. So from that point of view, we have grown a lot from a professionalism point of view.

“England’s Prem is probably used to doing it a certain way and has got exposure to different things but the variety of opposition, going to Stormers and winning last year, going there and learning to win in South Africa is some feat and to do that and also beat the Lions away last year in Europe gives you a lot of self-belief so you can get a lot of growth in it.

“The facts of when you go around the Prem, and it’s probably more exaggerated now there is less teams in it, the merry-go-round is a bit smaller, you don’t necessarily expand your player’ growth as much as you could.”

Regarding the business of rugby, Booth added: “Ultimately we have the best game in the planet, if no one is coming to watch it or it’s not marketable then financing the game means it doesn’t become a viable career option for people so ultimately money has to play a part.

“For me, it’s about making it commercially viable, whatever that looks like, because rugby is in a dark place. We have had English teams going bankrupt, we have had people living beyond their means, we’ve had covid, we have all the reasons I am sure you guys talked about a lot.

“So financially we need to get in a position where it can wash its face to the best of its ability and that involves TV. It has to. Without a doubt, I completely agree. There is definitely some merit in the strength of the URC competition.

“I know all the facts and figures about people who watch it and the difference in the game which is a good thing because it’s not the same (as the Premiership) which can be a bit sterile.

“But the big thing from a supporters point of view which is really difficult, your supporters can only watch half the games really because you have to get on a plane to go and watch them. That is a bit of an issue for me personally, from getting a performance out of people.

“We play Welsh derbies and that’s great but unless you change the format of the competition, that is going to be the same wherever you go so the logistical element for the supporters gets lifeblood and energy into the game and sport ultimately is entertainment.

“We are in the entertainment business, so we need to make it entertaining, viable, playing in the right time of the year makes it more exciting. I might look like I loves scrums and mauls all the time, I do, but you still need to cater for the masses and make it as attractive as possible.”