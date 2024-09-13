URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

United Rugby Championship officials have issued a blunt statement flatly denying they are engaged in discussions regarding a British and Irish league. A media report emerged on Thursday claiming that the Premiership in England was in negotiations with the URC with a view to merging the two competitions in the future.

That claim ignited a pile of speculation about the merits of the 10-team English league joining up with the 10 Irish, Scottish and Welsh sides who are part of the 16-team URC, which also has four teams from South Africa and two from Italy.

However, reports that the URC are actively involved in merger discussions with the Premiership have now been rejected.

A statement read: “Contrary to media reports, the BKT United Rugby Championship is not engaged in discussions regarding a British and Irish league.

“Since the introduction of the four South African teams in 2021, the league has enjoyed a sustained period of outstanding success achieving record audiences, attendances, social media growth and new levels of competitiveness.

“This is due in great part to the efforts of all 16 teams across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales which has elevated the league to new heights. The BKT URC is committed to continuing this pace of growth ahead of the new season and far into the future.”

