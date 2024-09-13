Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

By Liam Heagney
Leinster in Champions Cup action versus Leicester in April 2024 (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

United Rugby Championship officials have issued a blunt statement flatly denying they are engaged in discussions regarding a British and Irish league. A media report emerged on Thursday claiming that the Premiership in England was in negotiations with the URC with a view to merging the two competitions in the future.

That claim ignited a pile of speculation about the merits of the 10-team English league joining up with the 10 Irish, Scottish and Welsh sides who are part of the 16-team URC, which also has four teams from South Africa and two from Italy.

However, reports that the URC are actively involved in merger discussions with the Premiership have now been rejected.

Video Spacer

Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa

WATCH as Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa.

A statement read: “Contrary to media reports, the BKT United Rugby Championship is not engaged in discussions regarding a British and Irish league.

“Since the introduction of the four South African teams in 2021, the league has enjoyed a sustained period of outstanding success achieving record audiences, attendances, social media growth and new levels of competitiveness.

“This is due in great part to the efforts of all 16 teams across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales which has elevated the league to new heights. The BKT URC is committed to continuing this pace of growth ahead of the new season and far into the future.”

 

 

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DG 31 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Not even close

10 Go to comments
C
CL 41 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

(Shame) lol!😂 ... just fit in perfectly in your sentence. Only us Saffers fully understand in context what the word shame means.

10 Go to comments
J
JK 59 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I think IRL is the bigger rival (not the ABs). I would be keen to see a test on neutral ground with healthly teams

10 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I think ppl would be more chuffed if the bok performances were more clinical. From a distance I see this year as a fairly brutal campaign (RSA/IRL) and the Rugby Championships. The boks have bloodied and tested a fair few ppl but we've also had a lot of injuries. I'd expect the Argies to test in the forwards especially if the weather gets nasty.


Well done to the boks - heal up

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That is pretty much as I remember it JD.

246 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Sensible thought JD - but who will it be?

246 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Scotland is hardly a gimme.

246 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Argy have always been good and capable of beating the best C, were they better in SR as the Jaguares? - somehow I doubt it.

246 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

How do you know what it is?😅

246 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Cheers JD will be in touch...

246 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Why Joe Marler retirement hint may leave England career in agonising spot

she's an angel!

5 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

we need to scrap the genuinely awful world league idea!

23 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

what would a tour of the pacific look like, by the Boks for example?

23 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

Most players don't play world cups at 37, and most men don't peak at 35!

14 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

how much training has Hanekom done with the squad though? They won't bring him in if he doesn't know the systems!

14 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

If Ireland are so rubbish, why is it so hard to beat them?


SA are the best team in the world right now. If England were anywhere near as good as South Africa I'd be celebrating too, don't get me wrong. But SA aren't dominating to the same degree as Ferrari dominated F1, or Tyson dominated boxing, or Australia dominated cricket. They've won two games, at home, against the world's third best side.


They're doing better than I thought they would. I was wrong. But I am not your opp, Andy Farrell is. Beating down the naysayers gets you nowhere when you can't put to bed a rivalry with a team that has never even made a semi-final.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

"New Zealand had never lost four games in a row against any other country. This should feel seismic. That it doesn’t, and simply feels correct, is an astonishing turn"


I think its important to bear in mind that none of the last four games between NZ and SA have been in NZ.


2 of them have been on neutral ground, so South Africa are definitely the better team at the moment, but I think it isn't an especially seismic shift. SA's winning run is only 4 games, and they lost to Ireland this year at home, so they're a long way off what New Zealand achieved from 2015-2017, when they beat SA 6 times in a row (including 3 away wins) winning 18 consecutive games against all opponents between 2015 and 2016.


What we are witnessing is (i) an extremely good SA side - the best since the 1990s, and (ii) the long-term decline of southern hemisphere rugby.


Etzebeth was wrong to announce that they are the best team in the world, and they will face much stiffer tests this autumn.

10 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

The traditional openside flanker did much more in attack then simply hitting rucks JD.


Go watch video of McCaw (2001- 2011), Kronfeld, and Jones who were fantastic support runners in open play and linked with the backs (particularly the midfielders) in attack, in addition to doing their share of rucking. Savea played this style very well before he was converted into a 8 in 2019.


The role changed with Sam Cane at 7 because, as great a defender as he is, he is slow and limited in attack as a link man. So 7 became a short blindside flanker with Cane, Papalii, Blackadder, and Jacobson.


Let your 6 do the traditional role of a blindside and hit rucks, hard carries up the guts, and monster tackles. and then you can have fast, athletic opensides like Savea and Peter Lakai play like a traditional openside.


Sititi is ready to start at 8. If you are good enough you are old enough.

53 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I would like to park talk of the 2027 WC until 2026 comes round. I'm happy to focus on the amazing test series with NZ next year, that's proper stuff coming our way.. hoping we can bank this RC and beat England on the EOYT and then I'll be thrilled. Next year I'd like to see Hannekom, Gumede and Henco Van Wyk blooded into the squad..

10 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

This article SIGNED OFF by Ben Smith (chief editor)

10 Go to comments
