Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
United Rugby Championship

End of Toby Booth era confirmed as Ospreys name 2025/26 coaching team

By Liam Heagney
Ospreys boss Toby Booth (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Toby Booth era at the Ospreys will end after the 2024/25 season, with assistant coach Mark Jones taking over as the boss and Justin Tipuric calling time on his playing career and assuming Jones’ defence coach duties. Friday’s shake up emerged with two weeks still to go before the Welsh regional side begins its new URC campaign with a September 21 trip to the Dragons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Booth’s planned exit won’t be acrimonious as he believes next June will be the perfect time for him to leave the club he joined in 2020. A statement read: “As the Ospreys prepare for the upcoming season and look to build on the success of reaching the BKT URC play-offs and EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals last season, they have announce their exciting new future coaching team for the 25/26 season and beyond.

“The changes to the coaching staff will see current defence coach Mark Jones take over as head coach after the successful Toby Booth era. Ospreys’ stalwart Justin Tipuric will transition to defence coach after his final upcoming season as a player. After four years of dedicated service, head coach Toby Booth will be leaving the Ospreys at the end of the 2024/25 season. Toby has made a tremendous impact during his time with the team, guiding the Ospreys through some of their most transformative years.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

“Coming in at arguably one of the Ospreys’ lowest points, he has transformed the Ospreys not just on the field but off it too. Despite the odds, Toby led the team to the play-offs in two competitions last season, including their first European play-off victory. Under Toby’s guidance, the Ospreys have had 15 academy debutants in the first team, proving the success of the Ospreys pathway and delivering on their promise to ‘grow their own’.

“The team has seen 10 new Welsh International caps, with two of them having captained their country. With a 70 per cent win or draw record in Welsh derbies, winning two URC Welsh Shields, they have cemented their place as the best team in Wales. With a strong focus on team development and culture, Toby will leave having built a self-reliant, robust group. This is evident in his nurturing of young, homegrown talent, new Welsh caps, and a coaching team that is poised to lead the club into the future.

Related

Jack Regan explains his immediate-effect retirement from playing

The Irishman created headlines with a 2021 Super Rugby breakthrough at the Highlanders. This resulted in a move to Ospreys but injury limited him to just 10 appearances and he has now brought the curtain down on his career following a stint in Japan with the Skokki Shuttles.

Read Now

“Toby’s mantra of ‘finding a way’ has resonated with players and supporters and has been adopted as a universal Ospreys truth. We want to take this opportunity to thank him for his commitment and hard work. Toby leaves the club in a better place than when he arrived, and we’re proud of his accomplishments, including how he has set up the club for ongoing and future success in the next chapter.

“Toby has built an exceptional coaching team, which has seen Mark shine as defence coach and allowed him to further develop his skills across all areas. This has set Mark up with a solid foundation to build on, and it is a natural progression in the strategic plan to continue the Ospreys’ success. Mark’s coaching journey includes successful stints with the Scarlets, Crusaders, the Welsh national team, and most recently before joining the Ospreys, as interim head coach of Wales U20s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no doubt Mark will have a seamless transition into the role as he works closely with Toby in the upcoming season. With his deep understanding of the Ospreys’ philosophy, culture, and values, we know Mark is the right person to take the team forward and continue building on the foundations Toby has laid.

“Another exciting change sees Ospreys legend Justin Tipuric move from player to coach, stepping into the role of defence coach starting in 2025/26. The 2024/25 season will be Justin’s final year as a player, marking the end of an incredible playing career, and we couldn’t be happier to see him remain a vital part of the Ospreys family.

“Justin has been an outstanding servant to the club and country for over a decade, and his leadership and experience will be invaluable as he moves into coaching. As part of this changeover, Justin has decided to hand over the captain’s armband to Jac Morgan for the 2024/25 season. This will ensure a smooth transition of leadership, with Jac well-equipped to lead the team both this season and into the future.”

Booth said: “I came here four years ago with a very definite project, and I’m leaving because it’s the right time and there is a natural succession in place. Sometimes it’s about timing, and the time is right for the group. I also think the time is right for me to move onto something a little different. I’ve got a lot of energy and excitement to do that. I’m immensely proud of the people and the individuals that are effectively my team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones added: “I am really excited about this opportunity. The privilege of coaching the Ospreys is not lost on me. Toby has been excellent at allowing me to develop in the role I’m currently in and giving me great autonomy. My dovetailing with Richard, Duncan, the S&C staff, the analytical staff, and the medical staff, those relationships have just grown. I’m excited to take those relationships forward and hopefully add to what has been a really good Ospreys tenure.”

Tipuric said: “I am really looking forward to it. I have coached throughout my career, so it was something I was really excited to do after playing. The most exciting part for me is going into the coaching group and learning all the time. From when I first started playing to now at the end of my playing career, I feel like I’ve always learned something new every day at the Ospreys. I’m looking forward to continuing that when I go into coaching.”

CEO Lance Bradley explained: “These coaching changes form part of the Ospreys’ long-term strategic plan to ensure continued success, both on and off the pitch. By promoting from within and ensuring that key figures like Mark and Justin take on vital roles, the club is confident that the team will thrive under their leadership in the seasons to come.

“As always, the Ospreys’ focus is on the future, and with this exciting mix of experienced coaches and homegrown talent, the team is well-positioned to keep moving forward. We look forward to celebrating the upcoming 2024/25 season with Toby Booth, Mark Jones, Justin Tipuric and the whole squad, knowing that the best is yet to come.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

2

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

3

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

4

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

5

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

6

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

7

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 13 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

WR will find a way… 😉

13 Go to comments
B
Beaver 14 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Totally agree with all you said above. For me it doesn't diminish the Bok capacity by any means if they're not successful tomorrow - it's just a stepping in refining their combinations and figuring out what works best. I think what we're seeing here with Rassie and this Bok team is he has "distilling" the game to it's purest form, almost like in a scientific manner.


My only hope is SARU and World Rugby don't muck with the formula and frustrate this "experiment" just to fulfill their shortlived goal of getting one over on the Boks. This is innovation in sport at it's highest level. Don't hate - emulate. If you don't want to emulate, innovate and bring about your own changes - all within the laws of the game. I just laugh at all the whining and whinging when the Boks use a 7-1 split - it's not against the laws of the game - it's innovative. Play to your strengths, and maximize the talent/potential you have in SA rugby. Go Bokke!

13 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 24 minutes ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

Surely Blackadder is at least a Ford Falcon 😁

4 Go to comments
S
SEVE 29 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Generally we love the rugby 🏉. So please tell why we need this type of negativety? (There's enough in the world). With rugby 🏉 we have conquered many barriers, not all yet,but we are on the correct path. So more positivity is what's needed. To all rugby 🏉 fans and players. Cheers 🍻

20 Go to comments
S
SEVE 51 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Headlines like this are not doing anyone any favours. Least of all Ireland. The southern hemisphere teams are playing a championship, which as a rugby 🏉 supporter, I am enjoying. It's best to enjoy the rugby 🏉 and less so the statistics. Enjoy the games this weekend rugby fans. Cheers 🍻 👏 ✌️

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

Dreams is bubbles, they always burst. Don't make statements that won't age well

6 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

With the dreadful farm murders and violence etc in South Africa is the So called Freedom Cup a joke.

4 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

The bigger loss is Caleb Clarke even though his replacement is as good. Another earth quake coming in this clash

4 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

Why should coaches have to ‘justify’ their selections?

3 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

I was intrigued by the scrum feeds by Perenara in the recent SA vs NZ test.

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

It's a sad day for rugby if the 8th best team of the WC is seen as the best team in WR. Trying to kill the sport because the Irish keeps failing? Did you know the only way Ireland will ever win the WC is when it gets given to them with no teams playing? In your dream world, how many times have the Irish won it? 10/10 WCs? Dreams is not reality. The SH ONCE AGAIN had 3 teams in the semis of the WC. They should bid for 3rd place? In your dream world you mean? There is NO COMPETENT REF in the NH and they all work for WR. They keep screwing up. All these refs is your NH refs, like the one on Saturday was an IRISH REF. You complain about them, but they are FROM THE NH. The 3rd rate SH competition is much stronger because it's the SH that have 9/10 WC's in the bank. Doesn't say much for your knowledge of the game. All it shows is HOW THICK YOU ARE.

20 Go to comments
L
LL 1 hour ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

I’m not judging anyone. I’m simply calling it as it shows itself.

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

No one remembers ranking or games inbetween WC's. The big prize is the WC. Ireland knows their only chance of being talked about is during WC's, because they will fall at the QF, and claim they were robbed or some other excuse. The Boks plan for WC's, not between WC's

20 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

100%

13 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

They have the talent and depth to take the next 3 WC's. They have not yet gelled in regard to attacking play, although they look seriously threatening when they do. When that fails, unlike other teams, they have their power and strength to fall back on. This Bok team is adding some serious layers and once they start to gel, no team will be able to stop them. As it is, the Boks are so good that when they lose like against Ireland, it's them that lost the game, rather than Ireland winning it. Small stupid mistakes, over eagerness and blooding talent is causing the most disruptions. Once the blooding is done and they refine the small mistakes, there is no stopping them.

13 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

naaijill, when are you going to stop typing with your forehead?

3 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

You have to know naaige's back story. His real name is nigel evans. His mommy is a taxi driver. Along with his daddy the three have a family business in providing adult services to lonely sailors. On Saturdays, mommy drives them down to the local docks where naaige and his daddy entertain the sailors. As you can imagine, life is not great and naaige finds some relief here by trying to berate his betters. Yes, he isn't very bright either.


Now you know.

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Completely agreed

13 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Completely agree

13 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

While most is true, rugby countries across the board became much stronger than a decade ago. This is South Africa. Not New Zealand. Their DNA has always been running rugby. The Boks was power upfront. 2 Complete different teams with completely different strategies, strength and play style. The 2 teams can't be viewed in the same light. This Boks side have done things that the AB's of 2015 never did. They are finding ways in close matches to win. They are creative and daring. They are brave in changing the complete DNA of the Boks of over a century to play the style that the world wants to see. They don't try and win every game. They plan, they innovate, they strategize, they prepare, they blood. All with their eyes on the big prize. Despite WR doing everything in their power to diminish the Boks so the weaker countries can stand a sliver of a chance to win. The Boks could've won way more games throughout the years, but they sacrificed games. If they did not, they would not be the leaders of the WC with 4 titles. They would not be back to back champions. Both teams are incomparable. Different times, different rules, different players. The 2015 AB's thrived on hands in the rucks, intimidating the refs, dirty play in the loose, pulling down scrums etc that they would never get away with today. This Boks side in an era where the game tightened up considerably, with angles upon angles of cameras ready to send players off, these Boks reign supreme in a much tougher era. Despite WR and the NH trying EVERYTHING in their power to keep taking away the Boks strong points by changing the rules to fit the WEAKER MEN. These Boks would beat the 2015 AB's, and I'm not saying that lightly. They were great, but they have never fought upstream continuously like these Boks. They fight for each and every inch. Hated, these Boks care about one thing only, the big prize. Who remembers matches between WC's? Everyone remembers the WC's. Who will drive a bicycle if they can drive a Ferrari? These Boks have enough young talent coming through with the mix of middle to late 20's players who can take the next 3 WC's. Easier said than done, but the truth can not be denied. Success breeds envy and jealousy. You will always get the Bok haters. It is what it is.

13 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped' Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped'
Search