End of Toby Booth era confirmed as Ospreys name 2025/26 coaching team

The Toby Booth era at the Ospreys will end after the 2024/25 season, with assistant coach Mark Jones taking over as the boss and Justin Tipuric calling time on his playing career and assuming Jones’ defence coach duties. Friday’s shake up emerged with two weeks still to go before the Welsh regional side begins its new URC campaign with a September 21 trip to the Dragons.

Booth’s planned exit won’t be acrimonious as he believes next June will be the perfect time for him to leave the club he joined in 2020. A statement read: “As the Ospreys prepare for the upcoming season and look to build on the success of reaching the BKT URC play-offs and EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals last season, they have announce their exciting new future coaching team for the 25/26 season and beyond.

“The changes to the coaching staff will see current defence coach Mark Jones take over as head coach after the successful Toby Booth era. Ospreys’ stalwart Justin Tipuric will transition to defence coach after his final upcoming season as a player. After four years of dedicated service, head coach Toby Booth will be leaving the Ospreys at the end of the 2024/25 season. Toby has made a tremendous impact during his time with the team, guiding the Ospreys through some of their most transformative years.

“Coming in at arguably one of the Ospreys’ lowest points, he has transformed the Ospreys not just on the field but off it too. Despite the odds, Toby led the team to the play-offs in two competitions last season, including their first European play-off victory. Under Toby’s guidance, the Ospreys have had 15 academy debutants in the first team, proving the success of the Ospreys pathway and delivering on their promise to ‘grow their own’.

“The team has seen 10 new Welsh International caps, with two of them having captained their country. With a 70 per cent win or draw record in Welsh derbies, winning two URC Welsh Shields, they have cemented their place as the best team in Wales. With a strong focus on team development and culture, Toby will leave having built a self-reliant, robust group. This is evident in his nurturing of young, homegrown talent, new Welsh caps, and a coaching team that is poised to lead the club into the future.

“Toby’s mantra of ‘finding a way’ has resonated with players and supporters and has been adopted as a universal Ospreys truth. We want to take this opportunity to thank him for his commitment and hard work. Toby leaves the club in a better place than when he arrived, and we’re proud of his accomplishments, including how he has set up the club for ongoing and future success in the next chapter.

“Toby has built an exceptional coaching team, which has seen Mark shine as defence coach and allowed him to further develop his skills across all areas. This has set Mark up with a solid foundation to build on, and it is a natural progression in the strategic plan to continue the Ospreys’ success. Mark’s coaching journey includes successful stints with the Scarlets, Crusaders, the Welsh national team, and most recently before joining the Ospreys, as interim head coach of Wales U20s.

“There is no doubt Mark will have a seamless transition into the role as he works closely with Toby in the upcoming season. With his deep understanding of the Ospreys’ philosophy, culture, and values, we know Mark is the right person to take the team forward and continue building on the foundations Toby has laid.

“Another exciting change sees Ospreys legend Justin Tipuric move from player to coach, stepping into the role of defence coach starting in 2025/26. The 2024/25 season will be Justin’s final year as a player, marking the end of an incredible playing career, and we couldn’t be happier to see him remain a vital part of the Ospreys family.

“Justin has been an outstanding servant to the club and country for over a decade, and his leadership and experience will be invaluable as he moves into coaching. As part of this changeover, Justin has decided to hand over the captain’s armband to Jac Morgan for the 2024/25 season. This will ensure a smooth transition of leadership, with Jac well-equipped to lead the team both this season and into the future.”

Booth said: “I came here four years ago with a very definite project, and I’m leaving because it’s the right time and there is a natural succession in place. Sometimes it’s about timing, and the time is right for the group. I also think the time is right for me to move onto something a little different. I’ve got a lot of energy and excitement to do that. I’m immensely proud of the people and the individuals that are effectively my team.”

Jones added: “I am really excited about this opportunity. The privilege of coaching the Ospreys is not lost on me. Toby has been excellent at allowing me to develop in the role I’m currently in and giving me great autonomy. My dovetailing with Richard, Duncan, the S&C staff, the analytical staff, and the medical staff, those relationships have just grown. I’m excited to take those relationships forward and hopefully add to what has been a really good Ospreys tenure.”

Tipuric said: “I am really looking forward to it. I have coached throughout my career, so it was something I was really excited to do after playing. The most exciting part for me is going into the coaching group and learning all the time. From when I first started playing to now at the end of my playing career, I feel like I’ve always learned something new every day at the Ospreys. I’m looking forward to continuing that when I go into coaching.”

CEO Lance Bradley explained: “These coaching changes form part of the Ospreys’ long-term strategic plan to ensure continued success, both on and off the pitch. By promoting from within and ensuring that key figures like Mark and Justin take on vital roles, the club is confident that the team will thrive under their leadership in the seasons to come.

“As always, the Ospreys’ focus is on the future, and with this exciting mix of experienced coaches and homegrown talent, the team is well-positioned to keep moving forward. We look forward to celebrating the upcoming 2024/25 season with Toby Booth, Mark Jones, Justin Tipuric and the whole squad, knowing that the best is yet to come.”