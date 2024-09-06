Jack Regan explains his immediate-effect retirement from playing

Former Highlanders and Ospreys forward Jack Regan has retired from playing with immediate effect at the age of 27. The Irishman created headlines with a 2021 Super Rugby breakthrough at the Highlanders.

This resulted in a move to Ospreys but injury limited him to just 10 appearances and he has now brought the curtain down on his career following a stint in Japan with Skokki Shuttles.

Writing on Facebook, Regan said: “After much reflection, it is time to end the dream of playing professional rugby. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, allowing me to live out my boyhood dream of playing the sport I love at the highest level.

“From the early days at Birr RFC all the way to Japan, incredible experiences with UCD, Ballynahinch, Ulster, Dunedin Sharks, Otago, Highlanders, Ospreys, and Toyota Shokki, I have been blessed to play for some amazing clubs and meet incredible people around the world along the way.

“The last 10 years have been a rollercoaster. From the highs of playing Super Rugby in New Zealand to the tough realities of sport by way of dealing with a possible career-ending health scare.

“I’ve given everything I have but it’s become clear that my body can’t give enough back” We salute Jack Regan for his bravery as he brings his career to a close, citing the mental toll the sport has had on him. #MoreThanAPlayer pic.twitter.com/LRg8AAttXb — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) September 6, 2024

“This has taken a toll on my mental health, particularly anxiety around my own health has been a constant battle. I have given everything I have to rugby, but it has become clear that my body can’t give enough back.

“Now, it is time to put myself first. I am looking forward to this next chapter with a grateful heart and a focus on health and well-being. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. Your encouragement has meant the world to me.”

