6:32pm, 15 July 2020

Although the Blues mustered a mighty fight in Christchurch, they ultimately succumbed to the red and black machine, going down 26-15 in an enthralling clash.

From fullback, many expected All Blacks‘ star Beauden Barrett to stamp his authority on the match for the Blues, but he failed to take the spotlight and wasn’t able to get involved as much from the back, while Leon MacDonald stuck with Otere Black and then Harry Plummer at 10.

It was Richie Mo’unga who stole the show with outstanding goal kicking and smart play, utilising a short kick-off that he regathered that became a pivotal momentum swing in the game.

The showing cemented many fans view that Richie Mo’unga is indeed New Zealand’s best first five eighth and left the door open on Barrett’s best position.

I’m so sick of saying it* but Richie Mo’Unga is so much better at rugby union than Beauden Barrett and it makes me so happy every time he proves that point. *I’m not sick of saying it, I fucking love pointing it out. — Louis Herman-Watt (@LouisHWatt) July 11, 2020

Yesterday was compelling evidence that BB is not a fullback. — Gurpreet Singh Rana (@Gurpr33t_Singh) July 11, 2020

I just struggle with the people who tell me he's the best player in the world and New Zealand's face of rugby but then continue to make excuses for him. If he was as good as people swear by, wouldn't he have made even a slight impact from fullback???? — Louis Herman-Watt (@LouisHWatt) July 11, 2020

Many fans still believe Barrett is a first five and being played out of position, hurting his chances of influencing the match more, but there are rising numbers of believers in Barrett as an impact player.

Some fans even suggested that a return to the All Blacks bench would suit Barrett, where he flourished as an impact player for his first few years of test rugby, and played a pivotal role at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

One fan wrote ‘he’s never going to be a great test 10, and he’s not going to be our best fullback by the next World Cup’ but that he is ‘by far’ the best bench player.

My 2c… BB is a magical player in a certain type of game. Front foot ball, solid platform laid by the forwards. In a tight game that requires game management, I dont think he is as good as Richie Mounga. Perhaps his best position for the @AllBlacks is off the bench (rwc2015) — Gurpreet Singh Rana (@Gurpr33t_Singh) July 11, 2020

Thi is an underrated tweet, Beauden Barrett definitely needs to go back to being the best Test playing 23 in the world, he's never going to be a great Test 10, and he's not going to be our best Fullback at the next World Cup. He is by far the best bench player. FACT!! #rugby https://t.co/UHGCTFVZQT — leftrightout (@NZleftrightout) July 15, 2020

One fans Twitter poll asking where Beauden Barrett would play in the All Blacks next test had nearly 20% of the voters saying he would be on the bench, showing a stark rise in those who are in the ‘Barrett impact player’ camp.

unpopular opinion, but I'm going for Beauden Barrett's best days are behind him. As for the poll, I need you to tell me when the next All Blacks test is. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) July 12, 2020

Even Stuart Barnes, the former British & Irish Lion turned rugby pundit, claimed Barrett risked “falling from the pinnacle to the All Blacks’ bench”.

“New Zealand rugby is in danger of turning one of the most original talents in the history of the sort into a liability,” wrote Barnes.

With Jordie Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, and David Havili all in the fullback mix, the position is crowded with emerging talent who will likely be peaking at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Beauden Barrett will be 32-years-old which is one year younger than Ben Smith was at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Smith had a magic year with the All Blacks as a 32-year-old in 2018 before losing his position before the start of the World Cup tournament to Sevu Reece.

Smith was already the oldest fullback for the All Blacks in the professional era, outlasting centurion Mils Muliaina who was 31 when he lost his position to Israel Dagg.

If Barrett is to make the next World Cup as a fullback, he will be battling father time to stay on top as the number one option.