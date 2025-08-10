The five NPC performers of the week for round two

Who were the standout performers in Round 2 of the NPC?

James Mullan (Northland)

A caged Taniwha unleashed. Mullan replaced the dependable Matt Moulds (81 games) at halftime. The Rangiora-born Blues recruit, who had only played a mere 106 minutes in Super Rugby Pacific, ensured Northland prevailed against Southland 22-17, despite trailing twice, by scoring a hat-trick.

All three of Mullan’s tries came from muscular lineout drives, with Northland winning 16 out of 17 lineouts and capitalising on their increasing share of territory.

Mullan’s contributions extended beyond his effective lineout work. He carried the ball 11 times and made a couple of tackles delivering seismic impact. In January, Mullan reflected on his strengths in an interview with Rugby Pass: “Core rolls done well, which means throwing accurately to lineouts, scrums, cleaning rucks, and working hard. I’m quite tall for a hooker, so I might offer that advantage in the set piece. I enjoy one-off pick-and-goes and the confrontational side of the game.”

Hookers who have scored a hat-trick in the NPC include All Black Asafo Aumua, who achieved this feat on his debut for Wellington in a 29-21 win against Northland in 2016, as well as Hika ‘The Happy Hooker from Ngongotaha’, who scored three tries for Bay of Plenty against Manawatu in a 44-12 victory in 1983.

There are 33 players who have scored three or more tries in a single game for Northland, including hooker Francis Smith, who accomplished the feat in a 35-24 win over North Harbour in Albany in 2008.

Akira Ieremia (Wellington)

The defending champions rebounded from their opening round loss to Canterbury with a fifth consecutive victory against Waikato, 35-24.

Ieremia, a key player in Wellington’s success last year, having played 532 minutes over ten games, had a strong performance in this match. He contributed to two tries and scored Wellington’s fifth try himself, stalling a promising comeback from Waikato.

Waikato struggled in the lineout, losing a quarter of their throws, while Wellington successfully won eight out of nine. Ieremia was active around the paddock, making a dozen carries and six tackles after a frustrating stint with the Kubota Spears in Japan, where he hardly played.

Caleb Delany, who celebrated his 50th appearance for Wellington, achieved his 37th win and topped the tackle count for the Lions with 17. Prop PJ Sheck, who played only 20 minutes in the Blues’ underwhelming Super Rugby Pacific campaign, was rewarded for his solid performance with a try.

Jackson Garden-Bachop converted all five of Wellington’s tries and scored one himself, bringing his total to 803 points in 102 matches. This achievement places him as Wellington’s second-highest points scorer, surpassing 1987 Rugby World Cup-winning All Black John Gallagher, who scored 797 points in 88 games (61 wins).

Garden-Bachop also became the first player to play 100 specific NPC games for Wellington. Jeremy Thrush played 85 NPC games. Brad Shields has played 82.

After a standout display at openside flanker the previous week, Oli Mathis moved to the wing. He was lively, helping set up Waikato’s first try with a scything run. Mathis gained 89 meters and beat nine defenders, more than any other player on the field. He also made eight tackles. Could New Zealand have found their answer to Kwagga Smith?

Daniel Rona (Taranaki)

North Harbour managed to stay close to Taranaki for about 50 minutes, trailing 24-26 until a sudden shift in momentum occurred. Centre Daniel Rona delivered another impressive performance, having started 14 of 16 games for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific and scoring six tries.

Rona scored the first try of the second half, providing Taranaki with some much-needed comfort after they had conceded a late try just before the interval. He also made a dozen carries, achieving two line breaks. Rona has become an increasingly consistent and durable player, having started all eight matches and scored five tries for Taranaki during their 2024 Ranfurly Shield-winning season.

Tom Christie (Canterbury)

Auckland let another game slip away from a winning position, leading 15-7 at halftime. They lost their advantage in the last ten minutes when Jone Rova scored a try in the 70th minute, bringing the score to 19-15.

In tight, scrappy matches, Tom Christie thrives, and his chart-topping total of 21 tackles is a testament to his relentless work ethic. More importantly, Christie secured three turnovers, including the final jackal that dashed Auckland’s hopes.

Auckland is a youthful team with plenty of promise, but it often lacks killer instinct. All Blacks Sevens wingers Codemeru Vai and Xavier Tito-Harris were electric, combining for 200 meters gained and seven line breaks.

Christie has 44 wins in 69 appearances for Canterbury, but he has only a single NPC title, which he won in 2017.

Lucas Cashmore (Bay of Plenty)

The Steamers secured their second consecutive victory by defeating Counties Manukau 39-22 at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe, setting up a compelling clash with unbeaten Canterbury next weekend.

Cashmore didn’t play for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific this season and only made seven appearances off the bench for the Steamers in 2024.

Given the starting role, Cashmore had a huge impact with an impressive 25-meter solo try. His decision-making in both attacking and defensive situations was noteworthy. He carried the ball ten times, made two linebreaks, and gained a game-high 73 meters.

Ioane Moananu came off the bench and scored two tries for Counties. The Crusaders’ hooker has signed with the Waratahs for Super Rugby Pacific in 2026, which might be regarded as one of the more unusual omissions by the Crusaders. The dynamic Moananu is extremely underrated.