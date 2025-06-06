The Bulls' bid to return to the URC final just received a major boost

The Bulls are set to welcome back fly-half Johan Goosen into the starting XV for their United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has recovered from a knee operation less than a month ago to reclaim the No.10 jersey for the South African derby as the Bulls look to make back-to-back URC finals and their third in four years.

Goosen’s return marks the only change to the starting XV made by Jake White from the one that triumphed over Edinburgh in the quarter-finals in a match where the hosts were not necessarily firing on all cylinders.

The starting fly-half against the Scottish outfit, Keagan Johannes, has dropped to the bench this week, while Stedman Gans has dropped out of the matchday 23 entirely.

While White has had the luxury of bringing a Springbok back into the fold, his counterpart, John Plumtree, has been less fortunate this week.

The Sharks have lost two Springboks this week: Jason Jenkins and, more disastrously, captain Eben Etzebeth.

Bulls XV

1. Jan-hendrik Wessels

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Wilco Louw

4. Cobus Wiese

5. JF van Heerden

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Ruan Nortje (c)

8. Cameron Hanekom

9. Embrose Papier

10. Johan Goosen

11. Sebastian de Klerk

12. Harold Vorster

13. David Kriel

14. Canon Moodie

15. Willie le Roux

Replacements

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Simphiwe Matanzima

18. Mornay Smith

19. Jannes Kirsten

20. Marco van Staden

21. Zak Burger

22. Keagan Johannes

23. Devon Williams