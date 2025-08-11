Northern Edition
Today
08:00
TOP 14

The low-key Antoine Dupont update that'll tantalize rugby fans

Antoine Dupont of Stade Toulousain celebrates the victory after the Top 14 Final match between Stade Toulousain and Union Bordeaux-Begles at Stade de France on June 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

France superstar Antoine Dupont is pushing hard for a return to action as his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury enters its final stages at Toulouse.

The 27-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on 8 March during France’s Guinness Six Nations win over Ireland in Dublin.

It was an injury that shocked the French rugby public and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Six weeks on from lifting the Top 14 title with Stade Toulousain in June, the squad returned to training on Monday in temperatures topping 30 degrees. New recruits Teddy Thomas and Georges-Henri Colombe, both signed from La Rochelle, were among around thirty players present.

Dupont, who continues his daily rehab work under the supervision of club medics, has yet to be cleared for full training but, according to a source close to the club, is “chomping at the bit” to get back on the field.

Missing from the first session were Pierre-Louis Barassi, Joshua Brennan and Paul Mallez, all recently back from France’s summer tour to New Zealand, along with Blair Kinghorn, currently in Australia with the British & Irish Lions, and Argentina internationals Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares, who start their Rugby Championship campaign this week. Kinghorn and the three French internationals are due back on 18 August.

Toulouse’s summer programme features two friendlies: against Vannes in Guingamp on 22 August and away to Bayonne on 28 August. Their Top 14 title defence begins away to Clermont the weekend of 6 September.

To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

7 Comments
T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

Wow the French players have to earn it in the Top 14, what a brutal season. No rest for the wicked I suppose. A future wave of head injury lawsuits be dammed….

G
GrahamVF 5 days ago

The trouble with that serious an ACL rupture is that even after rehabilitation speed is down by a bit and sudden changes in direction off that leg often leads to reoccurrence.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Kinghorn due back 18th August after playing for the Lions just over 2 weeks ago!! 🤦‍♂️🤯

J
J Marc 5 days ago

Rugbyrama doesn't give any date for Kinghorn. The 3 Toulouse players which were in NZ are expected for the 18 , but they were back in France a week sooner. Unlike Lions Toulouse is use to be concern to players safety. It's for both side benefit.

Load More Comments

