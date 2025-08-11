Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Predictably, former Sale Sharks head coach Paul Deacon has returned to his first sporting love, Rugby League, after being released by the Gallagher PREM club at the end of last season.

Deacon, who spent the past decade in Rugby Union, was announced today as a member of Matt Peet’s backroom team at his hometown club, Wigan Warriors, who won the treble last season.

It will be Deacon’s second spell with the Warriors, as he started coaching there when he retired from playing in the 13-man code before making the switch to Sale.

On joining the Warriors again, Deacon said: “I’m humbled and honoured to be working with this group of coaches and players and to be coming into the best team in the world.

“It’s nice to be home again, and hopefully I can bring something extra to the group.”

Deacon joined Sale Sharks in 2015 as skills and backs coach before being promoted to head coach in 2020 following Steve Diamond’s departure.

Warriors head coach Peet added: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul into the coaching team. He is a good man who knows the club well and, through his time in Rugby Union, he has gained invaluable experience. His knowledge and skillset will help us all improve.”