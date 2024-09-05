The 81 Welsh rugby players overseas and the clubs employing them

With playing budgets and squad numbers having been significantly reduced at the four Welsh regions, there has been something of an exodus of late.

Some star names have moved away, with the cash-strapped regions unable to compete with big-spending sides, while a number of other players have had to look for new clubs after being released amid the cost-cutting.

You also have the continuing stream of young Welsh talent heading for English schools and colleges, which often leads to them linking up with Gallagher Premiership teams.

Rassie Erasmus on Siya Kolisi’s fractured nose Rassie Erasmus on Siya Kolisi’s fractured nose

All in all, it means close on 100 Welsh-qualified professionals are now plying their rugby trade outside of the country, either across the bridge or overseas.

Here is the lowdown on the exiles.

ENGLAND

Bath

Archie Griffin

One of the main plusses to emerge from Wales’ summer tour of Australia, the 23-year-old tighthead was born in Sydney, lived in Singapore and was schooled in England, but qualifies through his parents, who are from Cardiff and Wrexham respectively.

Regan Grace

Born in Port Talbot, he started out playing Union for Aberavon Quins before switching to league where he proved a try-scoring sensation with St Helens. Since moving back to the 15-man code, the wing has been plagued by injury and will be out until November with the hamstring damage he suffered on his Wales debut against Queensland Reds in July.

Regan Grace of Bath Rugby looks on after a Bath Rugby training session at Farleigh House on March 20, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Ieuan Davies

Born and bred in Swansea, he started out with South Gower RFC ahead of attending Millfield School in Somerset. Represented England U18s, but switched to Wales at U20s, catching the eye at scrum-half.

Louie Hennessey

Has impressed in the centre for Wales U20s over the past couple of years. Born and raised in Cardiff, he signed for Bath after moving to Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Tom Cowan

Born in Wrexham while his father was in the army, he was then brought up in Chippenham, Wiltshire. Having represented Wales U20s a couple of years back, this rugged back row is now 22.

Ioan Emanuel

The elder brother of centre Stefan Emanuel who has moved from Bath to Cardiff, the city where they were both born. Teenage prop Ioan has been capped by Wales at U18s level.

Kepu Tuipulotu

The son of former Tonga Test centre Sione – who played for the Dragons – and the younger brother of Wales women international Sisilia. He hails from Pontypool, but has captained England U18s from hooker, having attended Harrow School and been with the London Irish Academy.

Bristol

James Williams

Born and raised in England, he qualifies through his mother who represented Wales at cross country in the 1980s. A strike-running centre who distributes well and has a strong kicking game. Played for the Barbarians against Samoa last year.

Aidan Boshoff

Born in Abergavenny, he headed to Cape Town when just a few weeks old before returning to Wales after a decade. Came through the junior ranks with Pontypool and the Dragons prior to attending Clifton College and joining Bristol. The young threequarter headed back to South Africa this summer to represent Wales at the U20s World Championship.

Louie Trevett

Represented England U18s last year, but this teenage loosehead prop was born in Cardiff.

Joe Jenkins

Born in Halifax and a recent England U20s international, centre Jenkins qualifies for Wales through his father’s side of the family in Llanharan. Studied at Monmouth School. Known for his pace and power.

Sam Scott

This highly rated Pontyppridd-born tighthead prop was formerly with the Wasps Academy. Represented Wales U20s when just 18. Still only 19.

Exeter Chiefs

Daf Jenkins

The son of former Llanelli, Swansea and Neath back row, Hywel Jenkins, lock Dafydd came up through Porthcawl RFC before heading for Hartpury College. Captained Wales in this year’s Six Nations.

Exeter’s Dafydd Jenkins (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Christ Tshiunza

A former pupil of Cardiff’s Whitchurch High School, which also produced Sam Warburton, Gareth Bale and Geraint Thomas. Mainly employed on the flank by Exeter, but impressed at lock for Wales on tour in Australia.

Joe Hawkins

A bit of an anomaly as he’s qualified for Wales having been born and raised in Swansea, but is ineligible under the WRU 25-cap cap rule having left the Ospreys for Sandy Park. A five-times capped centre who has also figured at fly-half.

Dan John

The son of former Pontypridd scrum-half Paul John, the Cardiff-born Dan is a versatile performer who can play across the back-line. Now 22, he has represented Wales at U18s, U19s and U20s.

Iwan Jenkins

Started out with Pontyclun RFC and was part of the Cardiff Rugby age-grade set-up before moving to Devon. A playmaking fly-half who was capped by Wales U20s.

Kane James

Hails from Haverfordwest and played junior rugby for St Peters RFC in Cardiff. Represented Wales U18s, but then switched allegiance to England and starred at No 8 as their U20s were crowned world champions in July.

Luke Evans

A highly-rated 6ft 8ins lock from Llanharan who has appeared for both Wales and England at U18s level in the past year. A tug-of-war looms.

Gloucester

Tomos Williams

After ten years with Cardiff, the 58-cap scrum-half from Treorchy is embarking on a new adventure at Kingsholm. Missed Wales’ summer of Australia after rupturing ankle ligaments in March, but back fit now.

Gloucester signing” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Wales’ Gareth Anscombe (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Gareth Anscombe

Hasn’t played a game of rugby since delivering a Man of the Match display for Wales against Australia in the World Cup last September, with his move to Japanese club Suntory Goliath falling through because of a groin problem. Now 33, but a quality fly-half when injury-free.

Josh Hathaway

Switched from Wales to England at U20s level, but the winger from Aberystwyth has now committed to the land of his birth, making his Test debut wearing the three feather against Australia this summer.

Max Llewellyn

The son of 92-cap Wales second row Gareth Llewellyn, he has inherited his dad’s height, standing at 6ft 5ins in the centre. Capped twice by his country, he is into his second season at Kingsholm after moving from Cardiff.

Ioan Jones

Shone at full-back for England as they won the U20s World Championship this summer. He’s also qualified for Wales as his parents are from Merthyr.

Freddie Thomas

Played age-grade rugby for England, but the 22-year-old lock has now declared his intention to represent Wales, who he qualifies for through grandparents.

Harlequins

Leigh Halfpenny

Ticking off one of the few omissions on his glittering CV by getting a first taste of Premiership rugby, having signed for ‘Quins after an injury-hit spell with the Crusaders in New Zealand. Will bring 101 caps-worth of experience at full-back.

Wyn Jones

The 2021 Lions Test prop found himself looking for a club after departing the Scarlets at the end of last season. Now an injury to England’s Joe Marler has opened the door for the 48-cap loosehead.

Wyn Jones of British and Irish Lions in action against Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa during the third test of the British and Irish Lions tour match between South Africa and British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo By Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dillon Lewis

Had a frustrating summer, with a back issue preventing him from getting on the field during Wales’ tour of Australia. The 57-cap tighthead prop from Pontypridd moved to the Stoop last summer after eight years with Cardiff.

Jarrod Evans

Most people – Evans included – presumed last year’s move to ‘Quins from Cardiff had made him ineligible for Wales under the 25-cap rule, but the fact he hadn’t received a fair and reasonable offer from a region before heading across the bridge means the gifted fly-half can still represent his country – if they come calling, that is.

Johnny Green

Originally from Haywards Heath in West Sussex, he qualifies for Wales via his mother’s side of the family in Llanelli and has been capped at U20s level. At 6ft 7ins and 18st 3lbs, he is a sizeable presence in the second row.

Bryn Bradley

Was born in London and educated in Epsom, but dreamed of playing for the land of his mother, who hails from Newport. Did just that when he lined up at centre for Wales U20s last year, punching holes in midfield.

Oscar Beard

Dual qualified, but born and raised in Surrey and is very much on the Red Rose road. Called up to England’s Six Nations squad earlier this year and appeared in the centre for England A against Portugal in February, scoring a try.

Cadan Murley, Oscar Beard, Alfie Barbeary, Tom Pearson, Guy Pepper and Jamie Blamire of England A sing the national anthem prior to the rugby international match between England A and Portugal at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Seb Driscoll

Started out as a goal-kicking centre before switching to flank forward. Born in Redhill, Surrey, the 21-year-old qualifies for Wales through his father and was capped at U20s level.

Tom Golder

Took up rugby at Gordon’s School in Surrey, the young second row has represented Wales at U18s and U20s.

Leicester

Tommy Reffell

A product of Pencoed RFC, he left home at just 15 for a new life in the Leicester Academy and at Wyggeston and Queen Elizabeth I College. Has established himself as one of the finest opensides in the Premiership with his appropriately tigerish work at the breakdown. First selected by Wales in 2022, he now has 20 caps.

Nicky Smith

His omission from the Test arena in recent years has been one of the great mysteries of Welsh rugby as he has been consistently outstanding for the Ospreys. Now the Tigers get to benefit from his mighty scrummaging on the loosehead.

Nicky Smith made his Ospreys bow at 18 and went on to make 191 appearances for them over 12 years (Photo Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Olly Cracknell

Born in Leeds, he represented Wales U20s after moving to RGC in Colwyn Bay and went on to have seven seasons at the Ospreys. Now 30, he’s a real nuggety flanker.

Osian Thomas

Spent three years playing rugby in Dubai as a youngster. The Swansea-born back-five forward – whose father Noel played for the All Whites and Ebbw Vale – has eight caps for Wales U20s, who have employed him at lock.

Harri Beddall

Flanker Beddall, from Cardiff, captained Wales U20s against Italy at the Arms Park in March and joined Osian Thomas in the squad for this summer’s World Championship in South Africa.

Northampton

Tom Lockett

An England U20s international from Colchester, but previously represented Wales U18s. At 6ft 8in and 17st 9lbs, the 21-year-old is a physically imposing lock who made 16 appearances for the title-winning Saints last season.

Sale

Rouban Birch

Hails from Stockport, but a former Wales age-grade international. Began his rugby journey as a winger before switching to lock at U15s level. Turns 25 this month.

Will Austin

Played his junior rugby in north Wales for Colwyn Bay RFC, being schooled in the town. The teenager is a versatile back-five forward.

Saracens

Nick Tompkins

Born and raised in London, he appeared for England at U18s and U20s, but his eligibility for Wales through a Wrexham-born grandmother has enabled the centre to wear the three feathers on his chest 38 times.

Nick Tompkins of Wales celebrates scoring his team’s second try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rhys Carre

Back for his second spell with Sarries, having decided to leave the Arms Park once again after being overlooked by Wales. The ball-carrying loosehead prop was the top try scorer for Cardiff last season.

FRANCE

Dan Biggar

He may have retired from international rugby, but the 112-cap fly-half is still very much part of the Welsh exile community. Joined Toulon in 2022 after four years with Northampton.

Ross Moriarty

The 54-cap back rower has slipped out of the Test reckoning since last year’s move to Brive, having had previous extended spells with Gloucester and the Dragons.

Tomas Francis

Linking up with Provence has put his 77-cap Wales career on hold and the 32-year-old former Exeter and Ospreys tighthead prop says his full focus will be on the remaining two years of his club contract, making a return to Test rugby unlikely.

Francis has been joined in France’s Pro D2 by former Wales team-mate George North (Photo Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images)

George North

The star threequarter has joined Francis at Pro D2 club Provence. His debut for them will be delayed by the ruptured achilles he suffered on his 121st and final appearance for Wales against Italy in March.

Will Rowlands

Moved to Top 14 Parisian club Racing 92 last year after a season with the Dragons which had followed a lengthy stay with Wasps. The 33-cap lock was rested from Wales’ summer tour of Australia.

Owen Lane

Untimely injuries contributed to the strong-running wing being restricted to five Wales caps. Now 26, he has opted to try his hand with newly-promoted Pro D2 club Valence Romans Drome Rugby after eight years with Cardiff.

Biarritz

Tyler Morgan

Nine years ago, Morgan was starting a World Cup quarter-final for Wales against South Africa at Twickenham. Fitness issues were to hamper his progress, but the five-cap ex-Dragons and Scarlets centre is still plying his trade, now with Biarritz in the Pro D2.

Arwel Robson

The former Dragons and Cardiff fly-half has relocated to the foot of the Alps and will be playing in France’s third tier with Stade Olympique Chamberien Rugby, to give the Nationale league club its full name.

Sam Cross

It initially looked as though the former Ospreys flanker might be linking up with Tarbes after leaving Newcastle, but has joined Top 14 outfit Montpellier on a short-term deal.

Sam Cross of Ospreys during the Guinness PRO14 Round 17 match between Connacht and Ospreys at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sam Davies

The former Ospreys and Dragons fly-half had an outstanding first season with Grenoble, scoring more than 250 points, coming tantalisingly close to promotion to the Top14, just missing out in the play-offs.

JAPAN

Liam Williams

There’s talk of the 92-cap Williams possibly returning to Wales with the Dragons, but, for now, the former Scarlets, Saracens and Cardiff back three star remains on the books of the Funabashi-based Kubota Spears.

Cory Hill

Resumed his Wales career on the summer tour of Australia. The 34-cap former Dragons and Cardiff lock has been out in Japan for some three years, first with Yokohama Canon Eagles and more recently Secom Rugguts.

Rhys Patchell

Reunited with his former Wales and Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac at NEC Green Rockets following a spell with the Highlanders in Super Rugby. Now 31, the fly-half has won 22 caps.

Rhys Patchell of the Highlanders passes the ball during the Super Rugby Pacific Pre-Season match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

Having spent six seasons with the Ospreys, the Neath-born former Wales U20s centre joined Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi last year. Still only 24.

New Zealand

Hadleigh Parkes

After four years out in Japan, the former Scarlets centre – who won 29 Wales caps after qualifying on residency – is now back in the land of his birth having signed for NPC side Manawatu Turbos.

Uilisi Halaholo

Another Welsh international centre who will be figuring in the Bunnings NPC, with the Auckland-born 34-year-old having joined Bay of Plenty after eight seasons with Cardiff.

Mat Protheroe

Released by his home region – the Ospreys – at the end of last term, the former Gloucester and Bristol utility back has taken up a new challenge with Hawke’s Bay, the ‘Magpies’.

SOUTH AFRICA

Cameron Hanekom

Eligible for Wales on family grounds, but one suspects it won’t be too long before this dynamic 22-year-old is added to the Springboks ranks, such is the impression he has made in the back row for the Bulls.

USA

Rob Evans

The Pembrokeshire product – who won 39 caps for Wales at loosehead prop during his time with the Scarlets – joined the Miami Sharks last year after a season with the Dragons.

Kirby Myhill

Another ex-Scarlets front rower at Miami Sharks. Hooker Myhill moved to Florida after seven years at Cardiff, having won his solitary Wales cap against New Zealand in 2021.

Toby Fricker

The former Bristol winger – who played Sevens for Wales – is now out in Massachusetts with the New England Free Jacks, having spent last season at the Ospreys.

Louis Rees-Zammit #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches third quarter preseason game action against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit

The new Jacksonville Jaguars recruit may be playing a different sport at the minute, but he is still very much Welsh-qualified. It remains to be seen whether the Cardiffian will add to his 32 caps one day.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Ampthill

Syd Blackmore

Cai Devine

Griff Evans

Gwyn Parks

Joe Peard

Iestyn Rees

Caldy

Rhys Williams

Ben Jones

Efan Edwards

Cornish Pirates

Cameron Jones

Morgan Nelson

Coventry

Rhys Anstey

Doncaster

Morgan Strong

Joe Jones

Ben Murphy

Connor Edwards

George Roberts

Ealing

Sean Lonsdale

Lloyd Williams

Dan Jones

Hartpury

Alex Morgan

Tommy Matthews

Rhys Davies

London Scottish

Jonah Holmes

Will Talbot-Davies

Ioan Davies

