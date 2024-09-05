Heavy-hitters: Every Top 14 side by height, weight and age

The Top 14 has long been thought of as the land of giants in a rugby union context and here we test the theory with a look at the average physical make-up of a player in each squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you’d have guessed the league is broadly heavier across the board than both the URC and Gallagher Premiership, although it’s notably shorter than the English league.

The below squads’ statistics should be read in context of course: with a roster favouring a higher ratio of forwards to backs in terms of personnel likely to be taller and heavier than one that has a higher proportion of backs etc

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Caveat: The statistics do not include extensive ‘Espoirs’ rosters which include players that will feature in the Top 14 regular season. As such this list trends higher for age than our previous breakdown of both the URC and Gallagher Premiership statistics, where there are typically fewer players on academy contracts.

The only exception to this is where we have included France international Posolo Tuilagi in Perpignan’s equation as it seemed churlish not to include a regular player and indeed, a Test player, who happens to be on an academy contract.

14. Perpignan

It wasn’t that long ago [circa 10 years] that USA Perpignan were one of the heaviest squads in the league. Now they are one the lightest, even if they have the giant Posolo Tuilagi bringing up the average.

Average age: 28.1 years

Average height: 185.9 cm

Average weight: 104.5kg

Tallest player: Adrien Warion – 202 cm

Heaviest player: Posolo Tuilagi – 149kg

Oldest player: Seilala Lam – 35 years

League finish last time out: 10th

ADVERTISEMENT

Perpignan lock Posolo Tuilagi (C) runs with the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match between USA Perpignan and Racing 92 at the Aime-Giral stadium in Perpignan, south-western France on April 22, 2023. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP) (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG/AFP via Getty Images)

13. Montpellier

The perception about Stuart Hogg’s new team is that they are made up of heavyweight imports but in fact they go into the new season as the second lightest in the league.

Average age: 28.5 years

Average height: 186 cm

Average weight: 104.7kg

Tallest player: Bastien Chalureau – 203 cm

Heaviest player: Billy Vunipola – 134kg

Oldest player: Cobus Reinach – 34 years

League finish last time out: 13th

12. Vannes

The Top 14 new boys from Brittany are the shortest squad in the top flight and the third lightest at 104.8kg a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average age: 28.2 years

Average height: 185.4 cm

Average weight: 104.8kg

Tallest player: Anton Bresler – 200 cm

Heaviest player: Phil Kité – 140kg

Oldest player: Paga Tafili – 37 years

League finish last time out: N/A

11. Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster’s Racing 92 had been one of the heavier sides in recent years but his current crop is decidedly mid-table in terms of mass this term, maybe reflecting Lancaster’s desire for a fitter side.

Average age: 27.5 years

Average height: 185.5 cm

Average weight: 105.1kg

Tallest player: Will Rowlands – 203 cm

Heaviest player: Romain Taofifenua – 135kg

Oldest player: Henry Chavancy – 36 years

League finish last time out: 6th

10. Stade Francais

South African lock JJ Van der Mescht is listed at 145kg, although Paul Gustard revealed on the podcast last year that he tipped the scales at 154kg, or 24 stone 4Ibs in old money. We’ve taken his listed weight for this article in the interest of fairness.

Average age: 27.0 years

Average height: 186.1 cm

Average weight: 105.2kg

Tallest player: JJ Van der Mescht – 200 cm

Heaviest player: JJ Van der Mescht – 145kg

Oldest player: Francisco Gomez Kodela – 39 years

League finish last time out: 2nd

9. Lyon

Lyon is the culinary capital of France and the city will no doubt have plenty of LOU forwards stalking local eateries this season. The exit of 132kg Paulo Tafili is offset to a degree by the arrival of Jermaine Ainsley and Tomas Lavanini (both 127kg) and 126kg Irakli Aptsiauri.

Average age: 27.6 years

Average height: 187.1 cm

Average weight: 105.6kg

Tallest player: Tomás Lavanini – 201 cm

Heaviest player: Feao Fotuaika – 135kg

Oldest player: Steeve Blanc-Mappaz – 34 years

League finish last time out: 11th

Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini and Francisco Gomez Kodela of Argentina sing the national anthem prior The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and South Africa at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

8. Bayonne

The arrival of 130kg Veikoso Pololinati and 127kg Alex Moon will help bring up the average at Bayonne, although they lost 127kg Konstantin Mikautadze over the summer.

Average age: 27.5 years

Average height: 187.1 cm

Average weight: 105.7kg

Tallest player: Alex Moon & Veikoso Poloniati – 203 cm

Heaviest player: Tevita Tatafu – 150kg

Oldest player: Guillaume Rouet – 36 years

League finish last time out: 12th

7. Castres

132kg prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin may have gone to Montpellier but Castres’ average weight is now tipping on towards 17 stone a man.

Average age: 28.3 years

Average height: 187.5 cm

Average weight: 106.0kg

Tallest player: Guillaume Ducat – 205 cm

Heaviest player: Levan Chilachava – 130kg

Oldest player: Leone Nakarawa – 36 years

League finish last time out: 7th

6. Toulon

Giant Samoan lock Brian Alainu’uese remains the tallest and heaviest player at RCT. The heaviest new signing is 132kg prop Daniel Brennan, son of famous Ireland, Leinster and Toulouse second-row Trevor.

Average age: 27.3 years

Average height: 187.3 cm

Average weight: 106.5kg

Tallest player: Brian Alainu’uese – 202 cm

Heaviest player: Brian Alainu’uese – 135kg

Oldest player: Mickaël Ivaldi – 34 years

League finish last time out: 4th

Brian Alainu’u’ese of Samoa looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Argentina and Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 22, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

5. La Rochelle

Despite an enormous forward pack with multiple players over 22 stone, a relatively modestly sized back division has limited Ronan O’Gara’s squad’s average weight.

Average age: 29.6 years

Average height: 186.6 cm

Average weight: 106.7kg

Tallest player: Will Skelton – 203 cm

Heaviest player: Uini Atonio – 147kg

Oldest player: Kane Douglas – 35 years

League finish last time out: 5th

4. Toulouse

The fourth-heaviest squad in the top flight haven’t recruited any high-mass individuals in the off-season but they remain one of the heaviest sides in the league thanks to a broadly meaty forward pack and a relatively heavyweight back division.

Average age: 26.9 years

Average height: 186.8 cm

Average weight: 106.9kg

Tallest player: Richie Arnold – 208 cm

Heaviest player: Emmanuel Meafou – 145kg

Oldest player: Richie Arnold – 34 years

League finish last time out: 1st

3. Clermont

Mid-table Clermont find themselves towards the heavier end of the scale on this list, with an average weight of over 17 stone. The arrival of 130kg Michael Alaalatoa from Leinster has helped prop up the average.

Average age: 28.5 years

Average height: 188.0 cm

Average weight: 107.7kg

Tallest player: Oskar Rixen – 204 cm

Heaviest player: Régis Montagne – 133kg

Oldest player: Benjamin Urdapilleta – 38 years

League finish last time out: 8th

2. Pau

Sébastien Piqueronies’ Section Paloise are just 100g lighter than the heaviest team on this list. The likes of Jon Zabala and Harry Williams (both 132kg) and the aptly named 133kg Jimi Maximin certainly helps, although it’s a pack with just four players under 110kg that gives this side a high average.

Average age: 27.6 years

Average height: 187.6 cm

Average weight: 107.8kg

Tallest player: Jimi Maximin – 205 cm

Heaviest player: Jimi Maximin – 133kg

Oldest player: Luke Whitelock – 33 years

League finish last time out:

1. Bordeaux Begles

No surprise that Bordeaux top the list at just under 108kg a man, although they’re 0.4kg lighter than Exeter Chiefs, the Gallagher Premiership heaviest side.

Average age: 28.7 years

Average height: 187.3 cm

Average weight: 107.9kg

Tallest player: Adam Coleman – 207 cm

Heaviest player: Ben Tameifuna – 151kg

Oldest player: Ben Tapuai – 35 years

League finish last time out: 3rd