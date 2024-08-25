Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Heavy-hitters: All 16 URC squads by average weight and height

By Ian Cameron
Eben Etzebeth of Hollywoodbets Sharks arrives at the stadium prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on May 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

As a new United Rugby Championship (URC) season approaches, we take a closer look at the physical makeup of the 16 sides competing for silverware.

While the average height and weight of a squad might not automatically mean any given matchday 23 will follow suit, it does give a rough gauge of the athletes being put to work by head coaches and recruiters at each side and – moreover – give an insight into of the size of modern professional rugby athletes.

The below squads’ statistics should be read in context of course: with a roster favouring a higher ratio of forwards to backs in terms of personnel likely to be taller and heavier than one that has a higher proportion of backs etc

The sides are listed from lightest to heaviest:

16. Ospreys
Maybe appropriate given their avian moniker, the Ospreys squad are the lightest squad in the URC at just under 102 kg. Their average height is 186cm.

Average weight: 101.98kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: James Fender – 125 kg
Tallest player: James Fender – 204cm
League finish last time out: 8th

15. Lions Rugby
While they have the heaviest player in the league at 153kg (over 24 stone), the Lions are the second-lightest team operating in the competition. Their average height is 186cm and their average weight is a smidge over 102kg.

Average weight: 102.09kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Asenathi Ntlabakanye – 153kg
Tallest player: Reinhard Nothnagel – 202cm
League finish last time out: 9th

14. Connacht
In keeping with the Irish province’s image as a fast-paced and mobile side, the average height of the Westerners is 186cm and the average weight is approximately 102.23 kg.

Average weight: 102.23kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Temi Lasisi – 125kg
Tallest player: Darragh Murray – 201cm
League finish last time out: 11th

URC Bundee Aki
Bundee Aki of Connacht during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

13. Vodacom Bulls
Despite Jake White’s Bulls being one of the most physically imposing teams in the league, the average for the overall team roster is surprisingly below the URC average in both height and weight.

Average weight: 102.86kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Wilco Louw – 130kg
Tallest player: Ruan Nortjé, Janko Swanpoel and Deon Slabbert; all 200cm
League finish last time out: 2nd

12. Cardiff Rugby
Matt Sherratt’s Cardiff – who finished 12th in the league last season – are also the 12th heaviest team in the comp.

Average weight: 103.24kg
Average height: 185cm
Heaviest player: Will Davies-King – 128kg
Tallest player: Seb Davies – 203cm
League finish last time out: 12th

11. Munster
Those who have kept on Munster’s statistics down through the years will know that – maybe contrary to perception – they’ve traditionally favoured relatively lightweight squads – their forward packs especially. However, the contemporary Munster squad – who finished on the regular season table in 2023/24 – is pretty middle of the road with an average of 103.3kg per player.

Average weight: 103.28kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: Oli Jager – 127 kg
Tallest player: Thomas Ahern – 206cm
League finish last time out: 1st

Glasgow Munster
RG Snyman and Tadhg Beirne of Munster celebrate a scrum penalty during the United Rugby Championship quarter-final match between Munster and Ospreys at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

10. Scarlets:
The Llanelli-based side are second heaviest of the Welsh regional sides at 103.56kg, with an average height of 187cm.

Average weight: 103.56kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: Carwyn Tuipulotu – 125 kg
Tallest player: Max Douglas – 201cm
League finish last time out: 13th

9. Zebre Parma
They may be the tournament whipping boys but it’s not for a lack of mass at least. The average weight of the Zebre Parma player is 104.27 kilograms.

Average weight: 104.27kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Ion Neculai – 135kg
Tallest player: Dylan De Leeuw – 203cm
League finish last time out: 16th

8. Dragons RFC
The average height of Dai Flanagan’s squad is approximately 186cm and the average weight is 104.78 kg.

Average weight: 104.78kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Chris Coleman – 130kg
Tallest player: Steven Cummins – 202cm
League finish last time out: 15th

7. Edinburgh Rugby
The average height of the Edinburgh squad member is around 187cm and the average weight is 104.74 kg.

Average weight: 104.74kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: D’Arcy Rae – 125kg
Tallest player: Rob Carmichael – 210cm
League finish last time out: 10th

Edinburgh URC
Sam Skinner of Edinburgh Rugby celebrates after teammate Ben Vellacott (not pictured) scores the team’s fourth try during the EPCR Challenge Cup Round Of 16 match between Edinburgh Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais at Murrayfield Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

6. Benetton Rugby
The beefy Italian side renowned for their forward-orientated approach to the sport weighed in on average of just under 105kg and stand 186cm in height.

Average weight: 104.95
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Riccardo Genovese – 126kg
Tallest player: Gideon Koegelenberg – 202cm
League finish last time out: 7th

5. Ulster
The Northern province are just half a kilo lighter than the heaviest Irish side (Leinster), averaging 105kg a man across their roster.

Average weight: 105.03kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: Marty Moore – 126kg
Tallest player: Cormac Izuchukwu – 201cm
League finish last time out: 6th

4. DHL Stormers 
The Stormers team are the second heaviest of the South African URC franchises at 105.1kg and an average height of 186cm.

Average weight: 105.1kg
Average height: 186cm
Heaviest player: Frans Malherbe – 141kg
Tallest player: Adré Smith – 201cm
League finish last time out: 5th

3. Leinster
Often credited as one of the fittest and leanest in European rugby, the Irish heavy hitters are the tallest squad in the league and the third heaviest at 105.4kg.

Average weight: 105.4kg
Average height: 188cm
Heaviest player: RG Snyman – 130kg
Tallest player: RG Snyman – 207cm
League finish last time out: 3rd

Cian Healy
Leinster players, from left, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Ross Molony after their side’s victory in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors:
The URC champs clock in as one of the heaviest sides in the league, with an average height of 187cm and an average weight of 106.25 kg.

Average weight: 106.25kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: JP du Preez – 130kg
Tallest player: JP du Preez – 208cm
League finish last time out: 4th

Cell C Sharks: 
The Sharks are the literal heavyweights of the URC despite their poor showing last time out. This season’s squad averaged a whopping 107.1kg and, in fact, last season’s Sharks, who won the Challenge Cup but struggled in the URC, were even heavier at a staggering 109.63kg [A figure not far off the average NFL franchise]. The exit of 127kg Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen through retirement and 138kg lock Le Roux Roets to Sale Sharks [among others] brought down the average for this season.

Average weight: 107.11kg
Average height: 187cm
Heaviest player: IG Prinsloo – 139kg
Tallest player: Jason Jenkins – 203cm
League finish last time out: 14th

Search