A final farewell to 371 caps – Five Ireland v France talking points

Ireland take on France in a tantalising Guinness Six Nations title tussle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Simon Easterby’s hosts are seeking to remain on course for the Grand Slam, while Fabien Galthie’s visitors can snatch top spot in the table going into the final weekend of the championship.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s Dublin showdown.

Crunch clash

This fixture has developed an extra edge and ultimately decided the destination of the title in each of the previous three years. France defeated Ireland 30-24 in Paris en route to the 2022 Grand Slam. But since then Ireland have had the upper hand, winning 32-19 in Dublin in 2023 and 38-17 in Marseille last February. Victory for Les Bleus would blow open the title race going into round five and potentially leave the door ajar for England to sneak glory. A home win will put Ireland in pole position to wrap up an unprecedented third consecutive title – and second Grand Slam in three years – away to Italy.

Mouthwatering match-ups

With the team sheets packed with talent, there are set to be compelling individual head-to-head battles across the pitch. Caelan Doris versus Gregory Alldritt pits two of the game’s best number eights against each another, props Andrew Porter and Uini Atonio are braced for some engrossing scrum skirmishes, while Romain Ntamack’s timely return from suspension will see him face off with precocious Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast. Yet, understandably, most eyes will be drawn to the battle of the scrum-halves. France captain Antoine Dupont is widely regarded as the sport’s best player. Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park is the frontrunner to wear nine for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Fitting farewell?

Dublin is poised to bid farewell to three greats of the modern era as centurions Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray prepare for final Test outings at the Aviva Stadium. Flanker O’Mahony, who captained his country to Six Nations glory last year, and prop Healy – Ireland’s most-capped player, with 136 – will retire from international rugby at the end of the championship. Scrum-half Murray is set to become ineligible for selection as he pursues an opportunity abroad. The trio have 371 Ireland caps combined. It promises to be an emotional occasion, albeit interim head coach Easterby is determined his side do not become sidetracked by sentiment.

Beefy benches

To supplement the flair provided by the likes of Dupont and Ntamack, France have made a statement of intent with their formidable bench selection. Les Bleus boss Galthie has, for the second successive match, opted for a seven-one split of forwards and backs among his replacements, copying a tactic pioneered by world champions South Africa. In response, Ireland have ditched their customary five-three selection in favour of going six-two. Recent contests between the two nations have featured attacking, free-flowing rugby. On this occasion, it may be the power of the packs which prove decisive.

Right-wing risk?

Ireland’s rejigged bench has created a need for greater flexibility among their backs. As a consequence, Easterby has selected Jamie Osborne in unfamiliar territory on the right wing. While versatile, the left-footed Leinster player has never before played the position in a professional match. His previous four Test starts have all come at full-back, plus a couple of cameos as a centre. Easterby, who is without first-choice right wing Mack Hansen due to injury and has overlooked Calvin Nash, played down concerns Osborne’s inclusion could be a risk, saying: “He’s a fabulous footballer. He’s got a physical presence and he’s also got a really smart rugby brain.”