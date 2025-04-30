SVNS Series star headlines Australia U20 side to take on New Zealand U20

HSBC SVNS Series star Sid Havey will start on the left wing when a talented Australia U20 side takes on rivals New Zealand in the opening match of The Rugby Championship U20, in South Africa on Thursday evening (AEST).

Harvey debuted for Australia on the SVNS Series at the season opener in Dubai last December, and the youngster continued to impress in the other five regular season events. Harvey will of course miss the World Championship in Los Angeles, which is on May 3-4.

In 15s with Sydney club side Easts, Harvey has already shown immense potential and promise as a goal-kicking outside back with plenty of pace. Harvey joins NSW Waratahs’ Cooper Watters and ACT Brumbies flyer Shane Wilcox in the outside backs to take on New Zealand.

Watch the latest U20 Rugby Championship action on RP TV, which you can sign up for HERE. Stream games if you’re outside of Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the Pacific Islands.

Sydney University lock Eamon Doyl will captain the Australian team, which boasts eight players from the Waratahs in the starting side alone. Nick Hill and Toby Brial are another two New South Welshman named in the 23, with the pair looking to provide impact off the pine.

Coach Chris Whitaker has named Finn Baxter from the Brumbies, Ollie Barrett from the Western Force, and the Waratahs’ Kaleb Ah-Colt in the starting front-row. Captain Doyle joins fellow Waratahs talent Joe Mangelsdorf in the second row.

Jacob Veiru from Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs club joins Brumbies duo Eli Langi and Beau Morrison in a talented loose forwards trio. In the backs, the Waratahs pair of Hwi Sharples and Joey Fowler will line up in the halves.

Boston Fakafanua from the Force and Liam Grover from the Tahs are the midfield pairing, while Harvey and Watters are the two wingers. At fullback, back for another season with the Australia U20, is Tuggeranong Vikings talent Wilcox.

Australia will take on New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina throughout The Rugby Championship. This is the team’s final competitive hit-outs ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship, which will be held in Italy this June and July.

This match between the Aussies and Kiwis will kick-off at 10:00 pm AEST. It’ll be broadcast live and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Australia U20 to take on New Zealand U20

1. Finn Baxter (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

2. Ollie Barrett (Western Force, Associates RUFC)

3. Kaleb Ah-Colt (NSW Waratahs, Randwick)

4. Eamon Doyle (c) (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

5. Joe Mangelsdorf (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

6. Jacob Veiru (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

7. Eli Langi (ACT Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings)

8. Beau Morrison (ACT Brumbies, Sydney University)

9. Hwi Sharples (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

10. Joey Fowler (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

11. Sid Harvey (Australia Sevens)

12. Boston Fakafanua (Western Force, Wests Scarborough)

13. Liam Grover (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

14. Cooper Watters (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

15. Shane Wilcox (ACT Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings)

16. Lipina Ata (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

17. Trevor King (Queensland Reds, Souths)

18. Nick Hill (NSW Waratahs, Warringah)

19. Charlie Brosnan (Queensland Reds, Brothers)

20. Toby Brial (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

21. James Martens (Queensland Reds, GPS Rugby Club)

22. Joe Dillon (ACT Brumbies, Canberra Royals)

23. Nick Conway (Queensland Reds, Wests Bulldogs)