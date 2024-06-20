Surprise Wales call-up for uncapped wing Regan Grace

Wales have made a surprise selection by calling up former rugby league star Regan Grace to their summer squad. Grace, who switched codes in 2022, has yet to make his competitive rugby union debut due to Achilles injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is replacing Ospreys wing Keelan Giles, sidelined with a groin injury.

England-based Grace will miss the upcoming match against South Africa at Twickenham as it falls outside World Rugby’s international window.

Will Ireland choke like Leinster? Boks Office | RPTV Boks Office is back and this week the guys discuss Leinster and the Bulls in the URC and preview the Springboks’ season. Watch now on RugbyPass TV Watch ow Will Ireland choke like Leinster? Boks Office | RPTV Boks Office is back and this week the guys discuss Leinster and the Bulls in the URC and preview the Springboks’ season. Watch now on RugbyPass TV Watch ow

However, he is set to make his professional union debut in the two-Test series against Australia in July.

Prop Henry Thomas is also out for the Springboks game, with Keiron Assiratti stepping in and Harri O’Connor joining the bench.

Wales will announce their final 34-man squad for the Australian tour following the Springboks Test.

Grace had a stellar rugby league career with St Helens, winning three Super League Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup. After announcing his switch to union in 2022, a ruptured Achilles and subsequent relapse prevented him from playing for Racing 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Bath in February and featured in two friendlies in March.

With Josh Adams rested, Wales’ back three options for the summer series include Liam Williams, Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer, Jacob Beetham, Josh Hathaway, and Mason Grady, who will start at center against the Springboks.

Wales XV to face South Africa

15. Cameron Winnett

14. Liam Williams

13. Owen Watkin

12. Mason Grady

11. Rio Dyer

10. Sam Costelow

9. Ellis Bevan

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake

3. Keiron Assiratti

4. Matthew Screech

5. Ben Carter

6. Taine Plumtree

7. James Botham

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements

16. Evan Lloyd

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Harri O’Connor

19. James Ratti

20. Mackenzie Martin

21. Gareth Davies

22. Eddie James

23. Jacob Beetham