International

Surprise Wales call-up for uncapped wing Regan Grace

By Grant Constable
Regan Grace of Bath Rugby looks on after a Bath Rugby training session at Farleigh House on March 20, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Wales have made a surprise selection by calling up former rugby league star Regan Grace to their summer squad. Grace, who switched codes in 2022, has yet to make his competitive rugby union debut due to Achilles injuries.

The 27-year-old is replacing Ospreys wing Keelan Giles, sidelined with a groin injury.

England-based Grace will miss the upcoming match against South Africa at Twickenham as it falls outside World Rugby’s international window.

However, he is set to make his professional union debut in the two-Test series against Australia in July.

Prop Henry Thomas is also out for the Springboks game, with Keiron Assiratti stepping in and Harri O’Connor joining the bench.

Wales will announce their final 34-man squad for the Australian tour following the Springboks Test.

Grace had a stellar rugby league career with St Helens, winning three Super League Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup. After announcing his switch to union in 2022, a ruptured Achilles and subsequent relapse prevented him from playing for Racing 92.

He joined Bath in February and featured in two friendlies in March.

With Josh Adams rested, Wales’ back three options for the summer series include Liam Williams, Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer, Jacob Beetham, Josh Hathaway, and Mason Grady, who will start at center against the Springboks.

Wales XV to face South Africa

15. Cameron Winnett
14. Liam Williams
13. Owen Watkin
12. Mason Grady
11. Rio Dyer
10. Sam Costelow
9. Ellis Bevan
1. Gareth Thomas
2. Dewi Lake
3. Keiron Assiratti
4. Matthew Screech
5. Ben Carter
6. Taine Plumtree
7. James Botham
8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements

16. Evan Lloyd
17. Kemsley Mathias
18. Harri O’Connor
19. James Ratti
20. Mackenzie Martin
21. Gareth Davies
22. Eddie James
23. Jacob Beetham

