Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week for round 16

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)

Tupou Vaa’i wasn’t even born the last time a Chiefs lock scored a hat-trick. That was Ian Jones in a 39-17 win against the Waratahs in 1996.

The Chiefs secured the top spot for the playoffs with a lively 41-24 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin. Vaa’i netted two of his three tries in an explosive start by the visitors, including a 40-meter intercept that helped make it 19-0 after a dozen minutes.

Vaa’i also contributed 13 tackles and four lineout catches in a lineout that won all 14 of its throws and snatched four from the Highlanders.

Since losing to the Hurricanes on May 3, the Chiefs have scored 161 points in three matches.

With only three wins, the Highlanders finished last for the first time since 1997. However, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Fabian Holland could become new All Blacks, with Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Caleb Tangitau (when fit again) considered outside chances.

Tavatavanawai was named the Highlanders’ player of the year. Versatile, destructive, and inspirational, on May 30, he ranked first in defenders beaten (78) and second in carries (176) and offloads (18).

Holland topped the tackle count with 204 and helped the Highlanders secure the fourth-best lineout in the competition, making 36 lineout catches.

Rivez Reihana (Crusaders)

With a home playoff at stake, Rivez Reihana provided a steady hand in the Crusaders’ 33-31 victory over the Brumbies in Canberra.

The first five-eighth kicked 15 points and found a good balance between attack and defence. He didn’t overextend himself but imposed his presence when required. Sixteen carries, two linebreaks, six defenders beaten, and seven kicks attest to that.

When Reihana was named Waikato Rookie of the Year in his first NPC season in 2018, a smooth transition to Super Rugby seemed inevitable.

However, the New Zealand Schools, Under-20s, and Maori All Blacks representative struggled to gain a foothold at the Chiefs. He left Hamilton in 2023 after just 13 appearances in three seasons.

Reihana endured the Crusaders’ rough 2024 season; even this season, he has battled an ankle injury.

Strong performances in wins against the Highlanders (43-10) and Waratahs (48-33) are contrasted with shaky displays against the Chiefs (19-35) and Highlanders (15-12).

Reihana has played 56 NPC matches for Waikato and Northland, scoring 273 points. He’s an experienced and gifted player.

Meanwhile, Ethan Blackadder produced a massive 40 minutes in his 50th (40 wins) appearance for the Crusaders. The All Blacks flanker scored a try, made a dozen tackles, and poached two turnovers.

Scott Barrett has 99 wins in 129 games for the Crusaders. In the last ten minutes, the All Blacks captain made a try-saving tackle on Corey Toole. Then he rejected a penalty kick when the Crusaders trailed 31-28. From the lineout drive, George Bell scored the winning try.

Rieko Ioane (Blues)

The All Blacks centre has had an underwhelming season in 2025. However, he notably scored three tries in the Blues’ playoff-clinching 46-6 victory over the Waratahs at Eden Park, which is more than he has managed in his last 44 first-class games. In this match, Ioane also equalled Doug Howlett’s all-time Blues record for the most tries with 55.

This hat-trick was his first for the Blues since their 71-28 win against the Melbourne Rebels in 2022. Ioane demonstrated his incisiveness with two line breaks from eight carries and made eight tackles, including a turnover.

Mark Tele’a also contributed to the Blues’ success by scoring two tries, bringing his total to 40 tries in 78 appearances, with 56 wins.

As the sixth and lowest-ranked qualifier for the playoffs, the Blues will need to replicate the success of the Crusaders (1998-2000, 2022, 2023), Bulls (2007), and Highlanders (2015) by winning the final away from home to defend their title.

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes)

The playoff dreams of Moana Pasifika were dashed at Sky Stadium when Peter Umaga-Jensen, the nephew of visiting coach Tana Umaga, showcased his class during the Hurricanes’ 64-12 rout.

Umaga-Jensen scored two tries and recorded the most meters gained in the match as the Hurricanes won their fifth consecutive game. Having started all 11 appearances this season, Umaga-Jensen has accumulated 748 minutes of play and has scored four tries.

It’s unlikely Umaga-Jensen will be capped for the All Blacks again. However, he remains a consistent and popular performer. He has played 53 games for the Hurricanes, achieving 33 wins and scoring 13 tries. His record is even better with the Wellington Lions, where he has played 68 games, scored 20 tries, and secured 45 victories.

Devan Flanders has made a strong return after a long injury break. He scored a fantastic try from a chip and chase and contributed 16 carries and eight tackles.