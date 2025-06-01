Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
Today
01:23
Today
02:05
Today
04:35
Today
08:45
Today
09:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:15
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week for round 16

Rieko Ioane of the Blues celebrates with Mark Tele'a after scoring his second try during the round 16 Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and NSW Waratahs at Eden Park, on May 31, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Super Rugby Pacific Playoffs are set. The Chiefs finished at the top of the regular season standings for the second time in three seasons. The Crusaders and Hurricanes are surging, while the Blues have a chance to defend their title and the Reds are in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who were the standout performers in Round 16 of Super Rugby Pacific?

Related

Three former All Blacks push for Finlay Christie's inclusion in AB's squad

"You watch him controlling rucks, and you just sort of feel in these big test matches, wouldn't it be nice to be able to lean on a Finlay Christie, compared to throwing in another youngster?

Read Now

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)

Tupou Vaa’i wasn’t even born the last time a Chiefs lock scored a hat-trick. That was Ian Jones in a 39-17 win against the Waratahs in 1996.

The Chiefs secured the top spot for the playoffs with a lively 41-24 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin. Vaa’i netted two of his three tries in an explosive start by the visitors, including a 40-meter intercept that helped make it 19-0 after a dozen minutes.

Vaa’i also contributed 13 tackles and four lineout catches in a lineout that won all 14 of its throws and snatched four from the Highlanders.

Since losing to the Hurricanes on May 3, the Chiefs have scored 161 points in three matches.

With only three wins, the Highlanders finished last for the first time since 1997. However, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Fabian Holland could become new All Blacks, with Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Caleb Tangitau (when fit again) considered outside chances.

Tavatavanawai was named the Highlanders’ player of the year. Versatile, destructive, and inspirational, on May 30, he ranked first in defenders beaten (78) and second in carries (176) and offloads (18).

Holland topped the tackle count with 204 and helped the Highlanders secure the fourth-best lineout in the competition, making 36 lineout catches.

Rivez Reihana (Crusaders)

With a home playoff at stake, Rivez Reihana provided a steady hand in the Crusaders’ 33-31 victory over the Brumbies in Canberra.

The first five-eighth kicked 15 points and found a good balance between attack and defence. He didn’t overextend himself but imposed his presence when required. Sixteen carries, two linebreaks, six defenders beaten, and seven kicks attest to that.

When Reihana was named Waikato Rookie of the Year in his first NPC season in 2018, a smooth transition to Super Rugby seemed inevitable.

However, the New Zealand Schools, Under-20s, and Maori All Blacks representative struggled to gain a foothold at the Chiefs. He left Hamilton in 2023 after just 13 appearances in three seasons.

Reihana endured the Crusaders’ rough 2024 season; even this season, he has battled an ankle injury.

Strong performances in wins against the Highlanders (43-10) and Waratahs (48-33) are contrasted with shaky displays against the Chiefs (19-35) and Highlanders (15-12).

Reihana has played 56 NPC matches for Waikato and Northland, scoring 273 points. He’s an experienced and gifted player.

Meanwhile, Ethan Blackadder produced a massive 40 minutes in his 50th (40 wins) appearance for the Crusaders. The All Blacks flanker scored a try, made a dozen tackles, and poached two turnovers.

Scott Barrett has 99 wins in 129 games for the Crusaders. In the last ten minutes, the All Blacks captain made a try-saving tackle on Corey Toole. Then he rejected a penalty kick when the Crusaders trailed 31-28. From the lineout drive, George Bell scored the winning try.

Related

‘Cops his fair bit’: Billy Proctor’s take on All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane

Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor seems to be the fan favourite to wear the No. 13 jersey for the All Blacks this July, but Rieko Ioane is the incumbent.

Read Now

Rieko Ioane (Blues)

The All Blacks centre has had an underwhelming season in 2025. However, he notably scored three tries in the Blues’ playoff-clinching 46-6 victory over the Waratahs at Eden Park, which is more than he has managed in his last 44 first-class games. In this match, Ioane also equalled Doug Howlett’s all-time Blues record for the most tries with 55.

This hat-trick was his first for the Blues since their 71-28 win against the Melbourne Rebels in 2022. Ioane demonstrated his incisiveness with two line breaks from eight carries and made eight tackles, including a turnover.

Mark Tele’a also contributed to the Blues’ success by scoring two tries, bringing his total to 40 tries in 78 appearances, with 56 wins.

As the sixth and lowest-ranked qualifier for the playoffs, the Blues will need to replicate the success of the Crusaders (1998-2000, 2022, 2023), Bulls (2007), and Highlanders (2015) by winning the final away from home to defend their title.

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes)

The playoff dreams of Moana Pasifika were dashed at Sky Stadium when Peter Umaga-Jensen, the nephew of visiting coach Tana Umaga, showcased his class during the Hurricanes’ 64-12 rout.

Umaga-Jensen scored two tries and recorded the most meters gained in the match as the Hurricanes won their fifth consecutive game. Having started all 11 appearances this season, Umaga-Jensen has accumulated 748 minutes of play and has scored four tries.

It’s unlikely Umaga-Jensen will be capped for the All Blacks again. However, he remains a consistent and popular performer. He has played 53 games for the Hurricanes, achieving 33 wins and scoring 13 tries. His record is even better with the Wellington Lions, where he has played 68 games, scored 20 tries, and secured 45 victories.

Devan Flanders has made a strong return after a long injury break. He scored a fantastic try from a chip and chase and contributed 16 carries and eight tackles.

Recommended

Dan McKellar holds firm on Waratahs vision after missing playoffs

Why Ex-All Black believes Blues prop could be in Razor's squad

PWR: End of Season Award nominees revealed

Rassie Erasmus wades into heated debate over Jaden Hendrikse antics

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

2

Andy Farrell left sweating as Leinster lose two more Lions for semi-final

3

The family promise driving one-Test All Black toward a Samoa switch

4

Only two Lions make Gallagher Premiership team of the season

5

Fiji name squad for pivotal Tests after ex-captain Nayacalevu retires

6

New nation hoping to join URC warned of the hurdles they face

7

Pat Lam blames Bath ticket prices for raining on Bristol's parade

8

Ireland record holder and All Blacks forward added to Barbarians squad.

Comments

4 Comments
G
GP 4 days ago

So pleased to see Crusaders 10 Rivez Reihana get picked as one of the players of the last round. Rivez got voted Man of the Match on Crusaders facebook page too. I think he has played well in every start , but been exceptional off the bench against the Highlanders, (away) and Brumbies most recently. Ethan Blackadder in just 40 minutes, before subbed, exceptional in his 40 minutes.All Black captain Scott Barrett proved his critics wrong on Friday. As a leader and player , exceptional.

S
SO 4 days ago

Reihana looks like he has all the time in the world. He reminds me of Mehrts when kicks he iust seems to stroke the ball and his kicking from hand is very accurate. He is big,strong and runs well with none of the airy fairy BB stuff. Yes Blackadder very impressive.

N
Nickers 4 days ago

Incredible that Blackadder has taken 8 seasons to get to 50 SR appearances.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Of the 5 players touted I would rate the contributions of Vaai and Tavatavanawai as truly outstanding. Vaai seemed to be everywhere he was required and as always Tavatavanawai disrupted the opposition regularly. Would be invaluable to the ABs if they can do likewise at that level.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Glasgow banish their Dublin ghosts?

As debate rages over 'Scottish-qualified' recruitment, the defending champions have demons to exorcise in Leinster's back yard.

LONG READ

Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees

With 15 players away with the Lions, a host of debutants are set to be unleashed on Ireland's summer tour.

LONG READ

Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

The New Zealand rugby hierarchy should try and try again to bring the former Crusaders playmaker and recently crowned Japanese champion home.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wiseguy 11 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

100 Go to comments
f
fl 39 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

100 Go to comments
J
JWH 47 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

100 Go to comments
f
frandinand 53 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I think I can say that, yes.


Jordie was the first to be allowed out on sabbatical in Europe, so NZR is not as flexible as you portray it.


That idea could have been profitably been incorporated 3 or 4 years ago; for example he [or someone like him] could have gone to Ireland before 2022 and returned to make everyone aware how far ahead of NZ Ireland were at that time.


But I’m not sure NZ always recognizes the value of rugby played in other parts of the world.

100 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10 Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10
Search