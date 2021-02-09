7:42am, 09 February 2021

The break-up of the Cheetahs, the axed Guinness PRO14 franchise, has continued with loosehead prop Boan Venter the latest to leave the South African club for a contract in Europe as he is off to Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh, joining with immediate effect.

From the Northern Cape, the 23-year-old 6ft 2in forwards, who tips the scales at 124kgs, made his breakthrough at the Cheetahs in the 2019/20 season, featuring in all 13 matches of the curtailed campaign.

Now Venter is ready to get stuck in at Edinburgh where he arrived last Friday and is currently undergoing a ten-day self-isolation with his family before joining up with the rugby programme and meeting the squad.

Venter said: “I’m really excited. This is like a dream come true to move to a club like Edinburgh. I feel this is a great opportunity to express my God-given talents and to play for a club I have long admired.

“I know that Edinburgh has a really professional set-up as well as great coaching, a great brand of rugby and has some really proud and passionate supporters. It always seemed like there was a great vibe there.

“From a front row perspective, it makes me really excited knowing I’m joining a dominant scrummaging pack. It’s an aspect of the game I love, and feel is one of my strengths. I’m really looking forward to learning, growing and contributing to the best of my ability and will strive to offer the club dominance and stability in the set-piece and some excitement with the ball in hand and on defence. And with all this, bringing glory to him that granted me this opportunity.”

Edinburgh boss Cockerill added: “We’re delighted to add Boan to a strong stable of props at the club, creating real depth in an important area of the squad. Our scrum has developed into a real weapon for us and we’re keen to continue its improvement.

“In the past few of seasons we have seen our leading looseheads, Rory (Sutherland) and Pierre (Schoeman), attract widespread – and justified – praise. In the case of Rory – and potentially Pierre in time – that has also meant international selection for Scotland.

“It’s therefore important to bring in someone who will provide season-long competition and availability for us, while also maintaining a testing environment for good young props like Dan Gamble (19) and Sam Grahamslaw (21) to come up against and develop alongside.

“Boan is a great fit for our group and we’re looking forward to getting him started once he’s satisfied all the necessary travel and isolation requirements.”

