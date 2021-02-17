12:22pm, 17 February 2021

Springboks World Cup-winning skipper Siya Kolisi has been officially unveiled as a Sharks player in Durban after he penned a multi-year deal with the South African franchise on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old back row has left the Stormers in Cape Town to sign for the recent Currie Cup finalists who are now formulating preparations for the new Rainbow Cup that will see the four leading South African franchises take on the likes of Leinster and other PRO14 clubs.

Kolisi said: “I bought into the vision of the Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong.

Schalk Brits appears in Bringing Home Gold, the story of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup win

“I have always had a desire to be the best and play with the best to reach my potential on-and-off the field and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones and one I’m embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have and I’m thankful to the Sharks for the opportunity. We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer.”

It's official! Siyamthanda Kolisi joins The Cell C Sharks family ?#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/wjroIcqFcM — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) February 17, 2021

A Sharks club statement on Wednesday added: “Kolisi’s ongoing strong appetite to win trophies and better himself on the field matched with the Sharks’ strategic vision and defined blueprint for success. It drove Kolisi’s motivation to expand his horizons within SA rugby and embark on this exciting new chapter in Durban.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The unveiling of Kolisi in the colours of the Sharks arrived on the same day it emerged that British and Irish Lions officials are strongly considering the proposal from Rugby Australia to host the Test series versus the Springboks in cities such as Sydney rather than the tour going ahead behind closed doors in South Africa.

"We can successfully host this" – RA chairman Hamish McLennan has given an upbeat update on the situation to The Telegraph#LionsRugbyhttps://t.co/Xh90JSNPQ0 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 17, 2021