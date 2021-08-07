Springboks player ratings vs Lions | Third Test

3:30pm, 07 August 2021

Springboks player ratings: Veteran Morne Steyn has kicked a last-gasp penalty to hand South Africa a narrow 19-16 victory over British and Irish Lions in the third and final Test to seal a 2-1 victory in the controversy-laden series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old reprised his heroics from 12 years ago when he did the same for the Springboks to win the 2009 series over the tourists.

SPRINGBOK PLAYER RATINGS:

WILLIE LE ROUX – 7

Played a crucial role in Kolbe’s try and hardly put a foot wrong.

CHESLIN KOLBE – 6

Ineffectual for most of the evening before bursting into life to claim a key score.

LUKANYO AM – 8

Content to do the hard graft without recognition. Contributed significantly with another bullish display.

DAMIAN DE ALLENDE – 7

Marked his 50th Test cap with a trademark performance. A constant physical presence.

MAKOZOLE MAPIMPI – 5

Marshalled well by the Lions and consequently subdued. Unable to cut loose on the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

HANDRE POLLARD – 5

Fell below his usual high standards and was culpable of some wayward penalties.

COBUS REINACH – 5

Tasked with filling the void left by injured Faf De Klerk and struggled to seize his chance.

STEVEN KITSHOFF – 6

Given a stern test in the scrum by Furlong but was a steadying influence.

BONGI MBONAMNI – 4

Error-strewn performance did his side no favours and could have few complaints at being replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

FRANS MALHERBE – 6

Went about his business with little fuss before being given a well-earned rest.

EBEN ETZEBETH – 7

Faded slightly from a storming start. Lucky to escape a yellow card and regular treatment disrupted play.

LOOD DE JAGER – 6

Solid without being spectacular. Did not hit the heights of last weekend’s cameo display.

SIYA KOLISI – 8

A monster at the breakdown. Brilliant turnover denied Lions a potential try just before the break.

PLAYER RATINGS: Heartbreak for the Lions, not least because they'll view it as a game they could and maybe should have won. Here's how we rated the Lions players #LionsRugby #RSAvBIL #CastleLionsSeries https://t.co/7VT2gYereg — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 7, 2021

FRANCO MOSTERT – 7

Bloodied early on but recovered to be a constant battering ram and ease the absence of Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

JASPER WIESE – 5

Conceded far too many penalties and increasingly became a liability for the Boks.

REPLACEMENTS: A steady string of changes contributed to a fragmented second period but the introduction of veteran Morne Steyn proved decisive.

– additional reporting AAP