Springboks player ratings vs Lions | Third Test
Springboks player ratings: Veteran Morne Steyn has kicked a last-gasp penalty to hand South Africa a narrow 19-16 victory over British and Irish Lions in the third and final Test to seal a 2-1 victory in the controversy-laden series.
The 37-year-old reprised his heroics from 12 years ago when he did the same for the Springboks to win the 2009 series over the tourists.
SPRINGBOK PLAYER RATINGS:
WILLIE LE ROUX – 7
Played a crucial role in Kolbe’s try and hardly put a foot wrong.
CHESLIN KOLBE – 6
Ineffectual for most of the evening before bursting into life to claim a key score.
LUKANYO AM – 8
Content to do the hard graft without recognition. Contributed significantly with another bullish display.
DAMIAN DE ALLENDE – 7
Marked his 50th Test cap with a trademark performance. A constant physical presence.
MAKOZOLE MAPIMPI – 5
Marshalled well by the Lions and consequently subdued. Unable to cut loose on the ball.
HANDRE POLLARD – 5
Fell below his usual high standards and was culpable of some wayward penalties.
COBUS REINACH – 5
Tasked with filling the void left by injured Faf De Klerk and struggled to seize his chance.
STEVEN KITSHOFF – 6
Given a stern test in the scrum by Furlong but was a steadying influence.
BONGI MBONAMNI – 4
Error-strewn performance did his side no favours and could have few complaints at being replaced.
FRANS MALHERBE – 6
Went about his business with little fuss before being given a well-earned rest.
EBEN ETZEBETH – 7
Faded slightly from a storming start. Lucky to escape a yellow card and regular treatment disrupted play.
LOOD DE JAGER – 6
Solid without being spectacular. Did not hit the heights of last weekend’s cameo display.
SIYA KOLISI – 8
A monster at the breakdown. Brilliant turnover denied Lions a potential try just before the break.
PLAYER RATINGS: Heartbreak for the Lions, not least because they'll view it as a game they could and maybe should have won.
Here's how we rated the Lions players #LionsRugby #RSAvBIL #CastleLionsSeries https://t.co/7VT2gYereg
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 7, 2021
FRANCO MOSTERT – 7
Bloodied early on but recovered to be a constant battering ram and ease the absence of Pieter-Steph Du Toit.
JASPER WIESE – 5
Conceded far too many penalties and increasingly became a liability for the Boks.
REPLACEMENTS: A steady string of changes contributed to a fragmented second period but the introduction of veteran Morne Steyn proved decisive.
– additional reporting AAP
