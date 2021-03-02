10:04am, 02 March 2021

Munster and South Africa RG Snyman lock has started running for the first time in nearly seven months this week as he steps up his recovery from an ACL injury. The World Cup winner tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Leinster in August after awkwardly landing following a lineout.

He sustained the injury 27 weeks ago in only the first few minutes of his Munster debut but he has now provided an update on his recovery, sharing a video on Instagram on Monday of himself running on grass. “Today was a good day! First day of running in 6 months. Step by step getting closer to being back on the field.”

Although the 26-year-old is running, it is likely to be a while before he is playing again following an injury has eaten into his two-year deal at Thomond Park.

Given the time it takes to return fully fit from an ACL injury, Snyman’s chances of facing the British and Irish Lions this year were thrown into doubt as soon as the severity of the injury was revealed.

But with so much uncertainty over whether the Lions will face the Springboks as planned, the lock is one player who would benefit from the tour being postponed – which is one of the potential options.

This update from the South African has come in the same week that his fellow Munster lock Billy Holland announced he will retire at the end of the season. Although he has actually played a handful of minutes for the province, Snyman will effectively be like a new signing next season to fill the void left by the 35-year-old.

Munster have enjoyed a decent season in the absence of Snyman as they sit at the top of their conference in the Guinness PRO14 and won their opening two matches of the Heineken Champions Cup.

