5:10am, 25 August 2020

The worst fears over new Munster signing RG Snyman have been confirmed – the World Cup-winning South African lock suffered an ACL tear on his provincial debut last Saturday and will be unavailable for some time to come.

The Irish province have not stated the likely recovery time for their new signing but with injuries of this nature usually requiring an operation and anything between six to nine months recovery, he will not be seen in action again until 2021.

It means he will also miss the 2020 Rugby Championship with the Springboks, which is due to be held in New Zealand in November and December.

Signed from the Japanese Top League earlier this year along with Damian de Allende, there were high hopes that Snyman would add a considerable physical presence to the Munster pack.

However, his maiden run lasted just seven minutes at the weekend, his lifters failing to keep hold of him in the air after he had pinched a Leinster lineout and he was left crumpled in a heap on the Aviva Stadium turf after his left leg crashed unaided to the ground.

PLAYER UPDATE | Bad news on the injury front as RG Snyman sustained an ACL tear during #LEIvMUN & will meet with a specialist next to discuss surgery and management. Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn have also been ruled out for the immediate future. Full details ??#SUAF ? — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 25, 2020

A statement issued by Munster on Tuesday read: “It has been confirmed that Munster’s newest debutant, RG Snyman, sustained an ACL tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Leinster. The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

“Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn have also been ruled out for the immediate future with both players requiring rehabilitation periods for respective ankle and neck ligament injuries.

“The squad gathered at the HPC this morning (Tuesday) to commence preparations for the round 15 Guinness PRO14 encounter against Connacht (next Sunday), with players and coaches taking part in the next phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing.”