4:00pm, 22 August 2020

The eagerly awaited Munster debut of RG Snyman lasted just seven minutes in Dublin, the South Africa World Cup winner limping off during the early exchanges of the Guinness PRO14 derby versus Leinster.

The lock, who arrived in Ireland after spending the early part of 2020 in the Japanese Top League, had been chosen for his first appearance along with fellow World Cup winner and new signing, midfielder Damian de Allende.

The hope was that Snyman would make a big impact in the Irish derby, but his maiden Munster appearance came to an end after he landed awkwardly following his steal of a Leinster lineout. He was replaced by Jean Kleyn, his fellow South African who debuted for Ireland last year under the three-year residency rules.

Snyman had spoken at the start of August that it was the presence at Munster of Johann van Graan, the former Springboks assistant, that convinced him his club career would be best served by moving to Ireland.

“The biggest reason I came here was coach Johann. I’ve worked with him in the past and I know the quality of coach he is,” he said. “I haven’t worked under him that much before, even though I know him a long time. But I do know that he’s a quality coach.

“Speaking to anyone that has ever worked with him, it’s only positive (things that they say). I really enjoyed my time in Japan. From a career perspective, I thought it was a better move to come over to Munster and work under coach Johann to keep moving forward and keep improving.

“I still think I need to work on the smaller details from a technical side and working under him is great for that because he is very technical and his off-field work is very detailed.”

