11:47am, 01 March 2021

Munster’s Billy Holland has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on an incredible 14 season career with the province. Last week, Holland became Munster’s second most-capped player of all time, making his 241st appearance in the win against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14.



The 35-year-old joined the Munster Academy in 2005 and made his debut for the senior team in September 2007. The second row was named Academy Player of the Year in 2008 and earned promotion to the senior squad.

He won his sole Ireland cap against Canada at the Aviva Stadium in October 2016. He also enjoyed Nations Cup and Tblisi Cup success with Emerging Ireland in 2014 and 2015.

"I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on," he said. "To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for. "I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster Rugby to hang up my boots. "I don't want to reflect too much on the incredible journey just yet, as right now my focus is on performing to the best of my ability every time I'm handed that cherished red shirt. "I am excited to help Munster continue to move forward and achieve our potential for the rest of the season." Head Coach Johann van Graan added, "I only just said it recently, Billy will go down as a Munster legend in the history of the club, and rightly so. "We all know the incredible character he is and how hard he works behind the scenes, always getting the job done. "He has given his all to the jersey and all I can do is thank him for his service and commitment to Munster Rugby. "We won't dwell on it too much now, as ever the professional, Billy still has a job to do, helping to lead an ambitious group at this time."

