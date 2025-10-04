Springboks battle past Los Pumas to clinch Rugby Championship
South Africa retained the Rugby Championship for the second year running after a tense 29–27 win over Argentina at the Allianz Stadium in London — the first time the Springboks have claimed the title back-to-back.
Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach both scored twice as the double World Champions outlasted a spirited Los Pumas side that led 13–10 at half-time.
The match began in chaotic fashion when Canan Moodie was shown a yellow card inside the opening minute for a head clash in contact. Argentina immediately went on the attack, spreading the ball wide before turning over possession, then launching a series of waves inside the Springbok 22.
Their pressure told as Bautista Delguy crossed in the corner for the opening try.
A dominant Springbok scrum soon steadied things, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu landed a penalty to get them on the board. Argentina struck back through a penalty of their own to lead 10–3, while Malcolm Marx’s jackaling kept the Boks from further damage.
After sustained forward pressure, Reinach dived over from close range to score South Africa’s first try, narrowing the gap to three points.
Los Pumas, however, went into the break 13–10 in front.
Early in the second half, Mayco Vivas was sin-binned for a high tackle on Eben Etzebeth, and the Boks immediately made the extra man count. From a driving maul, Marx powered over on the blindside to give South Africa the lead for the first time, 15–13.
With a fresh front row introduced, the Springbok scrum again provided the platform. Reinach finished a multi-phase attack to extend the advantage, before Marx grabbed his second following a penalty against Marcos Kremer for a high tackle. Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the extras to make it 29–13.
Delguy hit back with his second try after collecting the ball from the floor following a loose Cheslin Kolbe pass, narrowing the gap to nine points with ten minutes to play.
A late tackle by Jan-Hendrik Wessels handed Argentina another chance, though Santiago Carreras’ penalty struck the upright. Moments later, Carreras hoisted a high kick that Rodrigo Isgró gathered to score, setting up a nervy finish at 29–27.
South Africa held on to seal victory — and with it, the 2025 Rugby Championship title — maintaining their position as the world’s No.1 side.
Player of the Match: Cobus Reinach — the lively scrumhalf scored twice and was relentless in defence and kick chase.
Scorers
Argentina: Tries – Delguy (2), Isgró; Cons – Carreras (3); Pens – Carreras (2)
South Africa: Tries – Reinach (2), Marx (2); Cons – Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3); Pens – Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Yellow cards: Canan Moodie (South Africa, 1’) – head clash; Mayco Vivas (Argentina, 42’) – high tackle
Teams
Argentina: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Justo Piccardo, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Cruz Mallía, 10 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Santiago Grondona, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Mayco Vivas.
Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Joaquín Oviedo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgró.
South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)
Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Eoghan Cross (Ireland)
TMO: Ian Tempest (England)
At 29-13 i’m sure everyone thought the Boks would go up a gear like the week before and smash them, but due to some brain farts on our side we allowed the Argies back into the game and made it much harder than it needed to be at the end.
All part of the learning curve and I kinda like it when we have lotsa things to work on and still go B2B!
A nervy Championship game for the SA youngsters to experience and I don’t think the trip to London will have helped this week but they did the job and are worthy Champions.
Fair play to Los Pumas, they took a beating last week and put in an outstanding defensive shift this week to show the quality they posses. Still a bit inconsistent game to game but they have shown on their day they can live with anyone.
Brilliant TRC Championship. The best and most exciting I can ever remember.
👏👏👏
I told you the front five, preferentially the front row, are not up to snuff and they still are uneven.
Well done to the Boks who have incredible depth and squad strength. Congratulations to the Pumas who have beaten the ABs, the British & Irish Lions, Australia. They will be a threat in RWC 2027. A long term forecast and I agree with Dan Biggar that the Boks are on track for a RWC threepeat.
I would love to think so however this RC has shown that any team in the top 6/7 can have their day against one another. My hope is that the refereeing is aligned between NH and SH refs by 2027.
in the end the Boks were the deserved winner of the best TRC in history … the final table though is not reflecting what went on during the last 8 weeks, as Argentina and Australia are much closer to the ABs and Boks than the 10/8 points difference would suggest
He the bonus points being even is probably the best indicator. Points differential is probably most definitive overall all, with +50 to -50, with the boks two clear standout victories of the tournament showing they were the better team, and Argentina the two poor losses.
If only the ABs had got the bonus point like all the media and Scott robertson were talking about. Oh wait, they did, and it didn’t make a difference. Am I living in the matrix or can people not do basic math??
Living in your head rent free rn. Celebrate your team loser.
So close, so proud. Why the referee didn’t penalise or send off Canan Moodie for the attempted intercept we'll never know. Los Pumas never seem to receive any calls from the referee and this has to change. That said, Prisciantelli was great and Oviedo really should have come on sooner. Vivas was poor and let us down once again.
So we ignore the multiple penalties, the Boks could have received for the power scrums, and for a few high tackles on Bok players, and we focus only on the Moodie one. Los Pumas were far from the Bok try line when the incident occurred.
Don’t know what the ref was thinking there. Reckon he must have got confused by all the recent occurances and that it had to be a card, so made a sensible decision to just making it a scrum.
Unfortunately a scrum against SA is that last thing you want right now. There’s really no excuses for not awarded a penalty, that is all a deliberate knock on receives.
It only gets upgraded to a card if its not in the spirit of the game, ie taking away from LPs attack, and that wasn’t obviously the situation here.
You can argue that Argentina got away with repeated scrum penalties. No one went to the bin for that too.
Job done.
How do I get a yellow card?! looks way cooler than a “master fan” badge..
This was a truer reflection of where the Pumas stand in quality of opposition. Well done Boks.