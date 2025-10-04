Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Springboks battle past Los Pumas to clinch Rugby Championship

Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy with his teammates following The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

South Africa retained the Rugby Championship for the second year running after a tense 29–27 win over Argentina at the Allianz Stadium in London — the first time the Springboks have claimed the title back-to-back.

Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach both scored twice as the double World Champions outlasted a spirited Los Pumas side that led 13–10 at half-time.

The match began in chaotic fashion when Canan Moodie was shown a yellow card inside the opening minute for a head clash in contact. Argentina immediately went on the attack, spreading the ball wide before turning over possession, then launching a series of waves inside the Springbok 22.

Their pressure told as Bautista Delguy crossed in the corner for the opening try.

A dominant Springbok scrum soon steadied things, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu landed a penalty to get them on the board. Argentina struck back through a penalty of their own to lead 10–3, while Malcolm Marx’s jackaling kept the Boks from further damage.

After sustained forward pressure, Reinach dived over from close range to score South Africa’s first try, narrowing the gap to three points.

Los Pumas, however, went into the break 13–10 in front.

Early in the second half, Mayco Vivas was sin-binned for a high tackle on Eben Etzebeth, and the Boks immediately made the extra man count. From a driving maul, Marx powered over on the blindside to give South Africa the lead for the first time, 15–13.

With a fresh front row introduced, the Springbok scrum again provided the platform. Reinach finished a multi-phase attack to extend the advantage, before Marx grabbed his second following a penalty against Marcos Kremer for a high tackle. Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the extras to make it 29–13.

Delguy hit back with his second try after collecting the ball from the floor following a loose Cheslin Kolbe pass, narrowing the gap to nine points with ten minutes to play.

A late tackle by Jan-Hendrik Wessels handed Argentina another chance, though Santiago Carreras’ penalty struck the upright. Moments later, Carreras hoisted a high kick that Rodrigo Isgró gathered to score, setting up a nervy finish at 29–27.

South Africa held on to seal victory — and with it, the 2025 Rugby Championship title — maintaining their position as the world’s No.1 side.

Player of the Match: Cobus Reinach — the lively scrumhalf scored twice and was relentless in defence and kick chase.

Scorers
Argentina: Tries – Delguy (2), Isgró; Cons – Carreras (3); Pens – Carreras (2)
South Africa: Tries – Reinach (2), Marx (2); Cons – Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3); Pens – Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Yellow cards: Canan Moodie (South Africa, 1’) – head clash; Mayco Vivas (Argentina, 42’) – high tackle

Teams
Argentina: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Justo Piccardo, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Cruz Mallía, 10 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Santiago Grondona, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Mayco Vivas.
Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Joaquín Oviedo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgró.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)
Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Eoghan Cross (Ireland)
TMO: Ian Tempest (England)

Argentina player ratings vs South Africa | 2025 Rugby Championship

Argentina player ratings: A much-improved performance from a week ago saw Los Pumas push the Springboks in the first half...

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

34 Comments
L
Lou Cifer 5 days ago

At 29-13 i’m sure everyone thought the Boks would go up a gear like the week before and smash them, but due to some brain farts on our side we allowed the Argies back into the game and made it much harder than it needed to be at the end.


All part of the learning curve and I kinda like it when we have lotsa things to work on and still go B2B!

P
PMcD 6 days ago

A nervy Championship game for the SA youngsters to experience and I don’t think the trip to London will have helped this week but they did the job and are worthy Champions.


Fair play to Los Pumas, they took a beating last week and put in an outstanding defensive shift this week to show the quality they posses. Still a bit inconsistent game to game but they have shown on their day they can live with anyone.


Brilliant TRC Championship. The best and most exciting I can ever remember.

👏👏👏

C
Carlos 5 days ago

I told you the front five, preferentially the front row, are not up to snuff and they still are uneven.

E
EQ 6 days ago

Well done to the Boks who have incredible depth and squad strength. Congratulations to the Pumas who have beaten the ABs, the British & Irish Lions, Australia. They will be a threat in RWC 2027. A long term forecast and I agree with Dan Biggar that the Boks are on track for a RWC threepeat.

D
DP 5 days ago

I would love to think so however this RC has shown that any team in the top 6/7 can have their day against one another. My hope is that the refereeing is aligned between NH and SH refs by 2027.

H
Henrik 6 days ago

in the end the Boks were the deserved winner of the best TRC in history … the final table though is not reflecting what went on during the last 8 weeks, as Argentina and Australia are much closer to the ABs and Boks than the 10/8 points difference would suggest

J
JW 5 days ago

He the bonus points being even is probably the best indicator. Points differential is probably most definitive overall all, with +50 to -50, with the boks two clear standout victories of the tournament showing they were the better team, and Argentina the two poor losses.

J
Jordon 6 days ago

If only the ABs had got the bonus point like all the media and Scott robertson were talking about. Oh wait, they did, and it didn’t make a difference. Am I living in the matrix or can people not do basic math??

J
JWH 6 days ago

Living in your head rent free rn. Celebrate your team loser.

S
ScottishPuma 6 days ago

So close, so proud. Why the referee didn’t penalise or send off Canan Moodie for the attempted intercept we'll never know. Los Pumas never seem to receive any calls from the referee and this has to change. That said, Prisciantelli was great and Oviedo really should have come on sooner. Vivas was poor and let us down once again.

P
PB 5 days ago

So we ignore the multiple penalties, the Boks could have received for the power scrums, and for a few high tackles on Bok players, and we focus only on the Moodie one. Los Pumas were far from the Bok try line when the incident occurred.

J
JW 5 days ago

Don’t know what the ref was thinking there. Reckon he must have got confused by all the recent occurances and that it had to be a card, so made a sensible decision to just making it a scrum.


Unfortunately a scrum against SA is that last thing you want right now. There’s really no excuses for not awarded a penalty, that is all a deliberate knock on receives.


It only gets upgraded to a card if its not in the spirit of the game, ie taking away from LPs attack, and that wasn’t obviously the situation here.

S
SB 6 days ago

You can argue that Argentina got away with repeated scrum penalties. No one went to the bin for that too.

N
Ninjin 7 days ago

Job done.

D
DP 5 days ago

How do I get a yellow card?! looks way cooler than a “master fan” badge..

D
DP 7 days ago

This was a truer reflection of where the Pumas stand in quality of opposition. Well done Boks.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments