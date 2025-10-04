Springboks battle past Los Pumas to clinch Rugby Championship

South Africa retained the Rugby Championship for the second year running after a tense 29–27 win over Argentina at the Allianz Stadium in London — the first time the Springboks have claimed the title back-to-back.

Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach both scored twice as the double World Champions outlasted a spirited Los Pumas side that led 13–10 at half-time.

The match began in chaotic fashion when Canan Moodie was shown a yellow card inside the opening minute for a head clash in contact. Argentina immediately went on the attack, spreading the ball wide before turning over possession, then launching a series of waves inside the Springbok 22.

Their pressure told as Bautista Delguy crossed in the corner for the opening try.

A dominant Springbok scrum soon steadied things, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu landed a penalty to get them on the board. Argentina struck back through a penalty of their own to lead 10–3, while Malcolm Marx’s jackaling kept the Boks from further damage.

After sustained forward pressure, Reinach dived over from close range to score South Africa’s first try, narrowing the gap to three points.

Los Pumas, however, went into the break 13–10 in front.

Early in the second half, Mayco Vivas was sin-binned for a high tackle on Eben Etzebeth, and the Boks immediately made the extra man count. From a driving maul, Marx powered over on the blindside to give South Africa the lead for the first time, 15–13.

With a fresh front row introduced, the Springbok scrum again provided the platform. Reinach finished a multi-phase attack to extend the advantage, before Marx grabbed his second following a penalty against Marcos Kremer for a high tackle. Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the extras to make it 29–13.

Delguy hit back with his second try after collecting the ball from the floor following a loose Cheslin Kolbe pass, narrowing the gap to nine points with ten minutes to play.

A late tackle by Jan-Hendrik Wessels handed Argentina another chance, though Santiago Carreras’ penalty struck the upright. Moments later, Carreras hoisted a high kick that Rodrigo Isgró gathered to score, setting up a nervy finish at 29–27.

South Africa held on to seal victory — and with it, the 2025 Rugby Championship title — maintaining their position as the world’s No.1 side.

Player of the Match: Cobus Reinach — the lively scrumhalf scored twice and was relentless in defence and kick chase.

Scorers

Argentina: Tries – Delguy (2), Isgró; Cons – Carreras (3); Pens – Carreras (2)

South Africa: Tries – Reinach (2), Marx (2); Cons – Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3); Pens – Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Yellow cards: Canan Moodie (South Africa, 1’) – head clash; Mayco Vivas (Argentina, 42’) – high tackle

Teams

Argentina: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Justo Piccardo, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Cruz Mallía, 10 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Santiago Grondona, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Joaquín Oviedo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgró.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Eoghan Cross (Ireland)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)