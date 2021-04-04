1:02am, 04 April 2021

The Pro D2 league in France can throw up some fairly humourous moments, but this week’s incident shows an increasing trend towards disrespect to match officials, after a player went on a tirade after being red carded.

Fijian Josaia Raisuque was banned for five weeks by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby following his Pro D2 red card for lifting referee Laurent Millotte in celebration at the end of a win by Nevers over Beziers late last year.

Raisuque lifted referee Millotte skyward like Simba in the Lion King after his side had received a penalty on full time. The act resulted in a reversal of the penalty and a red card for the Nevers player.

Montauban’s fullback Pierre Klur completely lost his nerve on Friday against Carcassonne after a completing a dangerous tackle on an opposition player with only minutes remaining in the match.

With his side down 40-10, the result was all but sealed when Klur’s tackle stopped play for a review by the third match official. While the deliberation was in process, Klur tried to argue his case to the referees.

When he realised that he would be sent off, Klur cut the referee off and began an expletive-filled rant, yelling: “Shut up. I don’t give a f***. F*** you. F*** you.”

Klur stormed off the pitch after hurling his abuse at the referee but before officially receiving his marching orders for the tackle, which was deemed to be a red card.

The abuse of the referee was noted by the match officials in the match report before being cited.

Klur is expected to be charged and suspended for the incident.

The Montauban fullback quickly went about defusing the situation ahead of his suspension hearing, issuing an apology for the incident on the team website the next day.

He wrote in his statement his ‘spontaneous’ actions were ‘full of anger’ and that he is ‘unworthy of the team’ after his ‘regrettable’ behaviour:

“I apologize,” he wrote.

“During the match against Carcassonne, I was excluded following a tackle deemed dangerous made on a player from Audois. The rest, my behavior, my attitude, although spontaneous and full of anger due to the failed match on Friday, is unworthy of the team I am defending, the jersey I am wearing, the city I represent, the teammates with who I play this season, the 4th at the club, the staff who trust me, the administrative staff of the club who work tirelessly despite the constraints of the current period and supporters frustrated to see USM playing only behind their screens and not in the heart of the club, in Sapiac.

“I therefore apologize to all the people who were shocked by the image I sent back last night, the USM jersey on my shoulders. I would fully assume the sanction that will be decided by the commission. It is regrettable. And I regret it.”