Serevi returns as Fiji ring changes for Pool B finale

Fiji coach Ioan Cunningham has been forced into five personnel changes due to injury and suspension as he prepares to face the country of his birth, and former team, Wales.

Neither nation can qualify from Pool B ahead of Saturday’s match at Sandy Park but both head to Exeter intent on finishing their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign on a high.

Hooker Bitila Tawake is suspended for the Fijiana’s World Cup finale following her red card against Scotland in Manchester last weekend. Keleni Marawa take the number two jersey this Saturday.

She is joined by loosehead prop Karalaini Naisewa and tighthead Vika Matarugu in the front row, while Asinate Serevi comes in to make her first appearance of the tournament at lock.

In the backs, Kolora Lomani – scorer of a wonder try against Canada on the opening weekend – is named on the left wing, with Repeka Tove taking her place on the opposite flank.

“I’m beyond excited! Getting my first start in this World Cup was one of my goals from the very beginning. I’ve been fighting for my spot, and now I have the chance to play a significant role,” Serevi said.

“I plan to bring physicality, create space, and support my teammates, especially in those tiring moments. I’m also going to bring a lot of energy, we all need that for our final match.”

She added: “This is our final chance to show the world what we’re made of. We want to inspire the next generation of Fijiana players, and to make sure we’re remembered for our fighting spirit.”

Serevi’s second-row partner Jade Coates believes Fiji can upset Wales at Sandy Park, having given Scotland a scare last weekend.

“When you spend time with the team every day you kind of see how much potential we have,” Coates told RugbyPass.

“It hasn’t been even unleashed yet so it gives me so much confidence knowing that we’re just growing each game slowly and I hope we can get the win [against Wales].”

Fiji team to play Wales:

1. Karalaini Naisewa

2. Keleni Marawa

3. Vika Matarugu

4. Jade Coates

5. Asinate Serevi

6. Nunia Daunimoala

7. Alfreda Fisher (captain)

8. Manuqalo Komaitai

9. Setaita Railumu

10. Salanieta Kinita

11. Kolora Lomani

12. Josifini Neihamu

13. Verenaisi Ditavutu

14. Repeka Tove

15. Litiana Vueti

Replacements:

16. Selai Naliva

17. Carletta Yee

18. Tiana Robanakdavu

19. Mereoni Nakesa

20. Sulita Waisega

21. Repeka Mata

22. Kelerayani Luvu

23. Salote Nailolo