Sarah Bonar set for 50th Scotland cap in pool B decider

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to his starting XV that featured in last weekend’s victory against Fiji with Sarah Bonar set to earn her 50th cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scots will be looking to cause an upset against the second best side in the world, Canada, as both teams aim to top the pool and avoid a likely quarter-final clash with England.

In the side’s final match of Pool B, the two changes come in the front row, as Lisa Cockburn is selected for her first start for Scotland at the World Cup, packing down with Lana Skeldon who returns at hooker, and Leah Bartlett, who starts at loosehead prop.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

Bonar is named in the second row alongside fellow lock, Emma Wassell with the back row unchanged as captain Rachel Malcolm starts on the blindside, with Rachel McLachlan openside, and last weekend’s Player of the Match, Evie Gallagher starting at number eight.

Canada Women Scotland Women All Stats and Data

Leia Brebner-Holden and Helen Nelson take the reigns at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, with Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr retaining their spots in the midfield, whilst wingers Rhona Lloyd and Francesca McGhie – who both scored two tries last week – and Chloe Rollie completing the back line.

On the bench Molly Poolman could make her Rugby World Cup debut with Anne Young and Elis Martin among the front row replacements. Eva Donaldson, Alex Stewart and Jade Konkel complete the forwards selection for the replacements.

Centre Evie Wills is another player who could make her Rugby World Cup debut, with Caity Mattinson also named on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland Women’s team to face Canada

15. Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee (79)

14. Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks – Sale Sharks (61)

13. Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (32)

12. Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (73)

11. Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women (24)

10. Helen Nelson – vice-captain – Loughborough Lightning (73)

9. Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (13)

1. Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks (47)

2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (82)

3. Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury (35)

4. Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women (71)

5. Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (49)

6. Rachel Malcolm – captain – Trailfinders Women (60)

7. Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (55)

8. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (39)

Replacements

16. Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (24)

17. Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (22)

18. Molly Poolman – Watsonian FC/Edinburgh Rugby (5)*

19. Jade Konkel Jade Konkel – Harlequins (72)

20. Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks (19)

21. Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (15)

22. Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (35)

23. Evie Wills – Sale Sharks (6) *