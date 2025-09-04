Captains fit again as Wales attempt to end Women's RWC 2025 on a high
Co-captains Alex Callender and Kate Williams have returned to the Wales starting line-up for their final match of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, against Fiji in Exeter on Saturday.
Callender and Williams, who both sat out the 42-0 defeat to Canada last weekend that ended Wales’ hopes of making the quarter-finals, are named in the back row alongside Bethan Lewis.
Their return means Georgia Evans, who was forced to defend herself against online abuse this week, moves into the second row alongside Gwen Crabb.
Head coach Sean Lynn has made four personnel changes as experienced hooker Carys Phillips and full-back Kayleigh Powell also come into the team.
Nel Metcalfe, who started in the No15 jersey against both Scotland and Canada, switches to the wing to accommodate Powell’s inclusion.
Jasmine Joyce-Butchers drops to the bench, with hooker Molly Reardon, second row Abbie Fleming and flanker Bryonie King.
Saturday’s match at Sandy Park will be the first time Wales have met Fiji in a women’s Test match.
Lynn said: “As players, coaches and staff we are determined to finish the World Cup on a high. Having Alex Callender and Kate Williams back is a real boost for the squad.
“We know this will be our final game of the tournament and we respect the challenge Fiji will pose us in Exeter.
“We have shown in glimpses what we are capable of, but we are well aware that we have to deliver a consistent performance if we are going to get the win we all want against the Fijians.
“The players have been told to be brave and to embrace the challenge and to make sure we leave this tournament with our heads held high.
“We want to make the Welsh rugby family proud and to sign off England 2025 with a performance we can use as a platform for the Six Nations.”
Wales team to play Fiji:
15. Kayleigh Powell
14. Lisa Neumann
13. Carys Cox
12. Courtney Keight
11. Nel Metcalfe
10. Lleucu George
9. Keira Bevan
1. Maisie Davies
2. Carys Phillips
3. Sisilia Tuipulotu
4. Georgia Evans
5. Gwen Crabb
6. Kate Williams (co-captain)
7. Bethan Lewis
8. Alex Callender (co-captain)
Replacements:
16. Molly Reardon
17. Gwenllian Pyrs
18. Donna Rose
19. Abbie Fleming
20. Bryonie King
21. Seren Lockwood
22. Hannah Dallavalle
23. Jasmine Joyce-Butchers
