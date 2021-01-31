10:18am, 31 January 2021

Scotland international George Horne has re-upped at Glasgow Warriors, after the scrum-half became the latest player to put pen to paper on a new deal at Scotstoun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month Horne was told he needs surgery on a foot injury which he developed while training with Scotland during the autumn, but it hasn’t stopped him locking down his immediate future with the PRO14 side.

“I’ve loved my time playing with the Warriors,” said the scrum-half told glasgowwarriors.org. “This is a club I’ve grown up supporting and I’ve made some great memories being a part of this team.

“Getting the chance to play alongside Pete has been amazing too – having the opportunity to continue to do that for Glasgow is one that really excites me and that I look forward to.

“I’m champing at the bit to get back playing. Recovery [from a foot injury] is going really well, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I can’t wait to get back and do my bit on the field playing in front of the Scotstoun crowd again.”

The 25-year-old has a remarkably try-scoring rate for a nine, bagging 31 tries in 60 appearances for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having progressed through the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy, the scrum-half made his debut for the Warriors at home to the Ospreys in November 2016 before agreeing terms to his first professional contract with the club prior to the 2017/18 campaign.

He then marked his first start for the club with his first try, touching down in a 43-13 win over the Southern Kings at Scotstoun in October 2017.

His performances in his first full season as a professional saw him walk away with a brace of trophies at the club’s 2017/18 Awards Night, with Horne being named as both Young Player and Player of the Season.

The Dundee-born half-back claimed another awards double in 2019/20, taking home the club’s Try of the Season prize in addition to being voted as the McCrea Financial Services Player of the Season for the second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horne has also excelled on the international stage, his tireless running and speed of service having seen him score six tries in his 14 Scotland appearances to date.

Three of those tries came in a scintillating performance against Russia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, as he became just the fifth Scotland player – and the first in 12 years – to cross for a hat-trick on the sport’s biggest stage.

A distinguished 7s player to boot, Horne was part of the Scotland 7s squad that took home the title at Twickenham in the London leg of the 2016/17 World Rugby 7s Series.

Head Coach Danny Wilson added: “George is very passionate about Glasgow and he shows that every time he takes the field.

“We’re thrilled that he’s committed his future to Glasgow Warriors and we’re looking forward to him getting back fit and available to play.

“Along with Jamie [Dobie], Ali [Price] and Sean [Kennedy], George’s signing gives us great depth with four outstanding Scottish scrum-halves to pick from.”