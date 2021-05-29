Scare for Springboks as Cheslin Kolbe forced from the field after seven minutes of play against Clermont

11:49pm, 29 May 2021

The Springboks camp were delivered a scare in Toulouse’s Top 14 clash against Clermont when star wing Cheslin Kolbe limped from the field after just seven minutes of play.

After becoming entangled in a tackle near the sideline, Kolbe twisted awkwardly under the weight of the tackler. After receiving some medical attention from the team doctor, he was forced from the field.

Springbok fans on Twitter were quick to put two-and-two together, with Kolbe a must-start for the upcoming Lions tour any injury could heavily influence the outcome of the series without his game-changing talents.

Cheslin Kolbe left the field after just seven minutes against Clermont. Looked in pain. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious. Looked like a groin injury. — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) May 29, 2021

Cheslin Kolbe has left the field after just 7 minutes with what looks like a groin injury. Hoping it's not too serious ??? @Springboks @jacnienaber — Leon Swart (@LeonSwart9) May 29, 2021

Dual screen the #UCLFinal with Toulouse v Clermont and the hosts are 5-0 down and Cheslin Kolbe has just limped off with less than 10 minutes played. #TOUCLE — Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) May 29, 2021

The injury to the European champions allowed Clermont to strike immediately through France international Damian Penaud and take a 7-0 lead.

Toulouse were struck with injury again midway through the second half, with flyhalf Romain Ntamack coming from the field in the 61st minute. Surprisingly, that saw Kolbe return to action in Ntamack’s place, dispelling fears that he had suffered a major injury.

The Springbok star went on to influence proceedings, making an impressive try-saving tackle after running down Clermont winger Peter Betham after an intercept. Kolbe then got to his feet and snaffled the ball to complete the turnover tackle.

Just catching up on the 1st half of Toulouse-Clermont now… If you told me that Cheslin Kolbe was raised by cheetahs I'd believe you#STASM #Top14 pic.twitter.com/iLDB21dnWN — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) May 29, 2021

I don't know who's watching this but Kolbe's 60m chase back, tackle, and steal was out of this world. — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) May 29, 2021

Kolbe had another moment of brilliance, cutting through the Clermont defence with his trademark step before keeping the ball alive with a basketball-pass. With one more offload off the ground, Toulouse scored a stunning try that was unfortunately called back for a forward pass.

A late try to Tim Nanai-Williams gave Clermont a chance at victory but a penalty goal from Thomas Ramos secured a 36-27 win for Toulouse as they chase a double after winning the Champions Cup against La Rochelle two weeks ago.

The league win retained first place on the Top 14 ladder with La Rochelle, with both clubs equal on 77 competition points.